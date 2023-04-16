The act of crafting something with your own hands is an empowering and rewarding process. We couldn’t be more excited have been in Loveland, CO with thousands of other crafters for the first Maker Festival of 2023.

This event has always been a great excuse for friends to gather and learn together. We heard story after story about how traveling to loveland has become a tradition for many in the crafting community.

Our days were spent immersed in workshops and taking a deep dive into knitting, spinning, quilting, and garment sewing, all while having the time of our lives. We had amazing moments over the last four days, full of creativity, inspiration, and community building.

Need a break? There’s always room for knitting and crocheting in the stitch lounge. This was one of our most popular meeting places for relaxing and meeting new friends.

The word on the streets (literally echoing through the halls) was that this was the place to be from the moment you walked through the doors until late in the evening after hanging out with friends and comparing purchases from the Marketplace vendors.

Thousands of attendees came from all over the United States and beyond to share their love of ‘Making’… and were able to pinpoint their hometown on a world map. Watch that map fill as we add to it at our Milwaukee and Lancaster events!

Here are some highlights from four days of festivities. We had the best time – not only learning new techniques from nationally known instructors and shopping in the filled-to-the-brim Marketplace, but also making new friends that share a passion for fiber, stitch, and living a creative life.

We Built a Quilt! We Knit a Scarf!

From the moment attendees walked through the door, they were greeted with all sorts of activities that allowed them opportunities to leave their own mark on the event.

Attendees stitched and signed quilt blocks for a community project under the guidance of Fons and Porter’s Love of Quilting editor, Valerie Uland.

While sharing our morning coffee before early workshops, we made lots of headway on our group projects. For the first time, we started a Community Quilt, stitching more than 150 signature blocks that will document the inaugural Stitch Fest event. (You’ll see the completed quilt at future events!)

The stitching lounge was always humming with activity. Some worked on their own projects, while others added rows and rows to the community scarf. Vanessa learned to knit with guidance from Interweave Knits editor Kerry Bogert.

We also welcomed Quilts of Valor to join us at the event and share the meaningful way they honor veterans with a handmade quilt. Remember Interweave’s Community Scarf cast on at Yarn Fest 2022?

Winding down. Literally. The Yarn Winding station was a popular service! Thousands of yards of yarn were wound by our staff of volunteers, including Kim Greenlee.

By Saturday, it had grown more than 40” to a whopping 9 feet. This scarf includes the work of over 100 knitters and crocheters, and some took their first ever stitches on this fun community project.

Fashion on Parade

Fiber festivals are always a place to wear your favorite handmade garments. We saw lots of beautiful sweaters, quilted coats, and tailored clothing on the show floor. What a talented community!

All participants were given the opportunity to have accurate body measurements taken. This service was provided by the Sew news team.

The editors of Sew Daily offered a valuable service to all who stitch: their Measuring Station was a popular destination. Each participant walked away with accurate body measurements for better fitting garments.

In addition, the Quilting team joined the fun and showed off quilted coats made by McCall’s editor Gigi Levson. Her mom joined the fun and they modeled together!

And the daily fashion show? What a blast to have a closer look at garments from Sew News, McCall’s Quilting, and Interweave Knits. Our staff also modeled sample knits and more from vendors.

Word on the Street

Friday Night Trivia was a sold-out affair. Who knew the year the zipper was first used in clothing? Why, Table 1… (1925) and they won the event! What a blast to make new friends and test our fiber knowledge with fast paced questions and some interesting factoids.

This participant says it all: “This is my favorite vacation… and it’s amazing!”

The competition was fierce for more than $2,500 in prizes, including quilt kits and yarn sets from our vendors, lots of door prizes, plus two lucky attendees who won gift certificates for next year’s Maker Festival workshops What’s the takeaway? This show is an exciting crafty destination and should be on every crafter’s bucket list!

Instructor Kate Collean and her friend Carol Moellers posing with Carol’s Starburst quilt from the cover of McCall’s Quilting June/July 2023.

Passionate fiber fans came from near and far to hone their skills with popular instructors, explore their creativity, and hang with their besties. Make sure to add our Maker Festivals to your calendar — all these activities and more are on the docket for the next time we gather together!