As a fiber art and quilting instructor, I engage with people from all walks of life. During the pandemic, students gravitated to my webinars and spoke of their feelings of disconnection. And even today, many are still unable to attend in-person events. This isolation can lead to a feeling of stifled creativity and loneliness and so I created this quilting pen pals project to bring snail mail hugs to the quilting community from every corner of the world.

Quilting Pen Pals: How it Works

In order to safely share contact information, I created a private FB group called “Boost Your Creativity with Lorraine Turner” and it now has about 600 members. I built this space to help artisans raise their creativity to a higher level.

Receiving a letter is often the highlight of these quilters’ days. Photo courtesy of the author and pen pal participant, RobAnne Turner.

Monthly free Zoom gatherings are held allowing them to engage with like-minded people. This safe space was the launch pad for the project and to test the waters. Before I made any announcements, I secured volunteers to help me as I realized it could snowball very quickly…and it did.

Slow is Good

What have we learned since starting this quilting pen pals project? We live in a fast-paced, high-tech world where people expect communication to appear instantly. Emojis have replaced heartfelt expressions. When choosing to use “snail mail,” we must be willing to accept there will be a waiting period. Some of our members wait over six weeks for international mail to arrive.

This card was created using fabric and stitch. Photo courtesy of the author and pen pal participant, Patricia Clark.

We are each approaching this humanitarian project with a calmness that will allow us to stop, pause and listen to what is being said. It’s in this slowness that we can truly appreciate the time and effort that goes into each letter. Many are handmade, some print out photos of their sewing projects and use this as their stationary. Some build their letters like mini-scrapbooks. The possibilities are endless.

Words from the Creative Art Warriors

“Writing by hand feels like creating a deeper connection. I forgot how fun it is to see a letter falling on the doormat and I even received a vacation postcard!” – Ruby Vegter, the Netherlands

“There are still those amongst us, who, just like us, want to reach out and really touch someone. To pause and share our lives, families and hobbies with like-minded people. It may be just a small little envelope that arrives in your mail box, but the words within contain the ability to raise one’s spirits, brighten your day, ‘boost your creativity’ and bring so much joy. It has taken me on a much-loved journey, back to my teens with all those forgotten memories and feelings. It’s a great thing. Everyone needs a pen pal in their life. A friend from afar. A friend forever.” – Vicky Ledwy, Australia

“I find the whole pen pal process truly one of the most valuable that I’ve been part of. I believe that we are better people if we are connected to people around us, truly connected to them and not just responding to some idea we have of them. Everybody has been through so much these past couple years, what better way to start healing the world than with a new friendship that has a starting point from beauty.” – Lisa Bulowicz, US

“Connecting with someone far away, and getting to know her is very enjoyable. I look forward to making myself a cup of tea and sitting down with my pen pals’ letters. I can slow down, relax, and take in her words. It is bringing us back to a different time, if only for a little while.” – Kim Glavin, Canada

Lorraine Turner’s website features amazing artwork of animals – and horses are a frequent theme! This card captures the beauty of horses on the run. Photo courtesy of the author and quilting pen pal participant, Denise Ball.

Sign Me Up!

Fifteen countries and over 100 quilters, artisans and crafters are ready to welcome you! To learn more on how you can join our Global Pen Pal Project please visit my website.

Sincerely,

Lorraine Turner

About the Author

Lorraine Turner is an author, teacher, motivational speaker, and fabric designer who creates art to support endangered animals worldwide. A two-time Emmy winner for her graphics work in television, she has over 40 years of design experience.

She teaches internationally and is a leader of live webinars from her studio in Clearwater, Florida. Visit her website and check out her Instagram to learn more!