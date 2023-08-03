I attended my first Quilt National in 2007 and it changed everything for me. I had just started making art quilts and a mentor, Nancy G. Cook, suggested we attend the SAQA conference which was being held in conjunction with Quilt National. The quilts bowled me over.

Susan Brubaker Knapp with Marvin Fletcher, who purchased her piece, Sproing, on opening night. Marvin and his wife (Hillary Morrow Fletcher, former Quilt National project director who passed away in 2006) have been collecting pieces for their Marbaum Quilt Collection since 1985. Photo courtesy of the author.

I met art quilt icons, viewed their work, and talked with them about it. I went home vowing that I would be accepted in Quilt National one day. And now 16 years (and multiple entries) later, I did: my piece Sproing was juried into the 2023 show and I was thrilled to attend the opening.

So, What is Quilt National?

Quilt National is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious exhibits of its kind, featuring innovative contemporary art quilts from around the world. It’s held every two years at The Dairy Barn Arts Center, once part of the dairy responsible for supplying milk to the state-owned mental health facility and saved from demolition by an arts organization in 1977.

The first Quilt National was held in 1979; the initial shows featured pieces that were not eligible for hanging in conventional quilt shows because they were not considered quilts (functional bed coverings) by traditionalists. The building was still mostly a barn with stalls, concrete floors, open windows, and by one account, a lot of flies.

The 2023 Quilt National

Today, the iconic building features all the modern amenities and on opening night it was sparkling with artists and their guests, who hobnobbed in the lobby sipping cocktails and wandering through the gift shop before the doors opened into the main gallery.

Folks leaving the Dairy Barn after the banquet. Photos courtesy of the author.

Once open, the gallery was crowded with excited visitors who closely examined the pieces from up close and far away, took photos and videos, and chatted with the artists. The gallery simply vibrated with excitement.

Stunning Pieces Abound

Many pieces in QN23 contain unconventional materials or were made using techniques that continue to stretch the parameters of what a quilt is or can be. John Lefelhocz’s Like Words That Shape Poems … Like Notes That Shape Music included large squares of chiffon, fleece, and muslin. It was hand and machine stitched, as well as illuminated from behind with LED lights.

A guest contemplates John Lefelhocz’s Like Words That Shape Poems … Like Notes That Shape Music illuminated from behind with LED lights, on the far gallery wall. Photo courtesy of the author.

Several pieces were dimensional and highly textured, such as Barbara Schneider’s Forest Floor, Tree Bark Fragment, var. 5. Many played with transparency and translucence; explored current events such as the pandemic, war, climate change, and natural disasters; or started with fabric designed online by the artist and printed digitally.

Friends Around Every Corner

I ran into Mary Mattimoe, a former student who had taken a class with me in 2014, and learned about her very personal piece, Not Enough Time, which she made to honor her friends, Wanda and Krissie, co-workers who were shot to death at the Clovis-Carver Public Library in New Mexico in 2017.

Quilt National Best of Show winner Mary Mattimoe with her piece, Not Enough Time, about her two co-workers shot to death at the Clovis-Carver Public Library in New Mexico.

Their figures reminded me of the taped outlines police use to show positions of bodies and features old library cards that Wanda and Krissie handled. Then the awards were presented and Mary was on stage to be awarded Best of Show. I was so glad I’d talked to her before she won, because she was mobbed with admirers afterward!

More About Quilt National

The staff at Quilt National do an exceptional job of making all the artists feel special. After the ceremony, staff distributed “swag bags”—each artist was given a hard-covered catalog, a poster featuring her/his work, and a Quilt National pin. And then there was a banquet in the barn’s loft and an entire weekend of events, including lectures, workshops, a SAQA reception, and special gallery hours just for the artists.

These are some of the statistics regarding entries to this show.

Although the 2023 exhibit ends at the Dairy Barn in September, the quilts will be on tour through the fall of 2025. The quilts will be split into three collections and tour both nationally and internationally, allowing a wider audience to be exposed to these magnificent works of quilted art. Thinking of entering the next Quilt National? My advice is to get to work now. The call for entries will open in 2024!

Thoughts on Entering a Show

✓ Does your work fit in? Before entering any show, take a close look at the kind of pieces that are juried in. Are they large or small, abstract or representational, pieced or wholecloth, innovative or traditional? The work you enter should fit the show. At the same time, don’t fear innovation. Jurors are often looking for something fresh (this is especially true at Quilt National). ✓ Submit your best work and hope for the best. Don’t despair if your piece doesn’t get in. Celebrate if it does. Whether your work is accepted or not, striving to create strong quilts will propel you forward and help you improve with each entry. ✓ So you got in. Now what? Keep in mind that whether your work is accepted or not is sometimes the result of factors that are impossible to predict. ✓ If at first you don’t succeed … well, you know the rest. Keep at it. Quilt National even has a cash award for the person who has entered the most times and finally gets in! (It’s called the Persistence Pays Award.)

For a complete list of Quilt National ’23 Award Winners prizes, please visit dairybarn.org.

About the Author

Susan Brubaker Knapp uses wholecloth painting and fusible appliqué techniques to make art quilts from her home studio in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She is also a photographer, author, teacher, host of Quilting Arts TV.

Susan Brubaker Knapp. Photo courtesy of the author

