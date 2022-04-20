Where We Work | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 28

As artist quilters, where we work can make a huge difference in what we create and how we feel about the process. If you have a passion for surface design, your creative space may look much different than an artist who is ‘all-in’ with creating mural-sized landscapes. Listen today as co-hosts Susan Brubaker Knapp and Vivika Hansen DeNegre chat with artist and project manager Jane Davila about the opening of a brand new studio space that meets the needs of a unique cohort of artists.

Jane Davila

Jane Davila describes herself as “a girly-girl who’s good with power tools, a wordsmith, an artist mixing media, a textile designer, and a duck liner-upper.” She’s been doing all of that – and more – for the past two years, as she has organized the complete renovation of an old corset factory in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to create artists’ studios. Jane’s work has been featured on Quilting Arts TV and in Quilting arts Magazine. She’s the author of three books and enjoys sharing her love of fiber art with others.

Website: Janedavila.com

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

Jane’s light-filled studio is on the second floor of the refurbished factory building. In this photo, she’s holding one of her recent sculptural mixed-media pieces.

Learn more about Susan’s fundraiser here.

After our recording, Susan Brubaker Knapp created this tutorial and is raising funds for the World Central Kitchen. Download her free instructions and donate here.

This Episode’s Quote

To have a sacred place is an absolute necessity for anybody today. You must have a room or a certain hour of the day or so, where you do not know who your friends are, you don’t know what you owe anybody or what they owe you. This is a place where you can simply experience and bring forth what you are and what you might be.



Joseph Campbell

