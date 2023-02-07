It’s the question on everyone’s mind: what to pack for a quilt show? Especially for the modern quilting event of the year! You want to be prepared for everything, but also leave some space in your luggage for a purchase or two while at the show.

Two women view Emily Watts’ quilt, Radioactive Flying Donuts, quilted by Sarah Campbell. Photo Copyright 2022, Haute Media LLC.

So we asked Candra Parker, one of this year’s lecturers (and a member of the MQG Board of Directors) to give us some tips to keep in mind while prepping for your trip. Take it away, Candy!

1 Make simple business cards with information you like to share as you meet so many wonderful quilters from around the world. 2 Create project packs for each class with a HUGE LABEL so they are easy to identify. I use large Ziploc bags to stow all of my materials and supplies. Don’t forget to pack – and label – your favorite sewing supplies! Photo courtesy of Pixabay from Pexels. 3 Pack your items for your class projects well ahead of packing for your trip. If you curate your fabrics at home you will have more time to focus on the techniques you will learn at your workshop. I am a last-minute packer and I don’t want to leave my toothbrush at home because I am still auditioning fabrics for the workshop project (um, that may have happened to someone I know…) 4 Check and recheck the items on the supply list for each workshop. Bring the basic supplies that make your more comfortable—YOUR perfect seam ripper, etc. Make sure to label everything you bring. Photo courtesy of lovro77 from Getty Images Signature. 5 Bring a small cutting mat and personal rotary cutter to create as station beside your machine. The classroom cutting spaces can get crowded. Don’t forget – rotary cutters and scissors can only be packed in checked luggage. 6 Include a journal to take class notes or to write down tips, techniques, future projects, a fabric line you want to order when you get home, vendor information, etc. Photo courtesy of Plush Design Studio from Pexels. 7 Don’t forget the basics — why, oh why do I always leave my straight pins at home? 8 Protein bars and powder drink mix — an instant meal and drink when the convention food court line is impossible and you have to get to a 1:00 PM class. Photo courtesy of Arx0nt from Getty Images. 9 Feet first! There is a LOT of walking, so wear comfortable shoes. Also, pack a foldable tote bag in your checked luggage that can double as a carry on for the trip home with your new goodies! 10 For your enjoyment, bring a hand stitching project for the plane ride and for catching some good old down time.

I hope this quick and easy list of what to pack for a quilt show will help you as much as it’s helped me. See you at the next show!

About the Author

Candra Parker is a quilter and longarmer living in Richmond, Virginia. She works as a non-profit development professional and grant writer in order to buy fabric. Candra co-facilitated the creation of the Central Virginia Modern Quilt Guild in 2015.

caption

She currently serves on the board of directors for The Modern Quilt Guild and she is a Fun-Aunt to 23 beautiful humans and one golden retriever. Follow her on Instagram here!