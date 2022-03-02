We Can All Make a Difference

We, too, are shocked and horrified by Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Our hearts go out to those who are experiencing this aggression firsthand, and we want to help. But how?

As part of a creative community that values peace, compassion, and generosity, we at Golden Peak Media recognize the impact individuals can make may feel small, but collectively we can have a huge impact.

As of March 2, @quilterpatsloan Pat Sloan’s fundraiser – Quilters Stand for Ukraine – referenced in Aurifil’s Instagram Post has raised more than $71k for Unicef. Click here to donate.

The outpouring of unselfish philanthropy from the quilting industry is inspiring. Quilters from every corner of the globe are taking action by finding creative ways to inspire meaningful donations to humanitarian organizations. Some are doing it with direct donations, and others are identifying organizations and spreading the word.

In an amazing act of philanthropy, QuiltCon’s Best in Show winner Hilary Goodwin (@entropyalwayswins) donated her entire winnings – $5k – to Save the Children (LINK). Thank you, Hilary, for inspiring us all to make the world a better place. Quilt photo <em>2020 Vision</em) courtesy of the Modern Quilt Guild.

IMG:Best in Show

Shop owners are bundling items inspired by the colors of the Ukrainian flag and donating the proceeds.

Designers are hosting online fundraisers and providing downloadable patterns as a thank you to donors. Individuals are creating fundraising pages. There are many more examples we’d like to add to this list – and for that, we are thankful because the abundance of compassion and examples means that our community cares.

Our first editor to jump on the bandwagon and make a quilt block for Ukraine was Kristine Lundblad, Quilting Arts Magazine Managing Editor. This block, Crown of Thorns, is available as a free download. Join her by making a block for Ukraine – and if you are so moved, donate to the charity of your choice to support those in need.

Resources for Quilters

If you’re interested in donating, bookmark this page. The Quilting Daily editorial team will be updating a list of donation resources – you’ll find our current list at the bottom of this post. But we’re also committed individually to stand together and make yellow and blue blocks from our free resource 150+ Free Quilt Block Patterns library, posting the images online, and donating to the charity of our choice. Want to join in? The instructions for the blocks are free, and the need is great.

Please post your image on social media with #quiltersstandforukraine so we can see, follow, and comment on your post.

Join us in raising up these efforts and following by example. Together, we can ease the suffering of our fellow man and make the world a better place.

The Quilting Daily Editorial Team

Resources

Pat Sloan: @quilterpatsloan fundraiser is well on its way! You can donate here and download her pattern.

Hillary Goodwin: @entropyalwayswins is leading by example. Give her some love on social media!

Berene Campbell: @happysewlucky fundraiser is another example great work that supports a charity. Learn more at Happy Sew Lucky.

Please note The charities and resources listed are example sourced by suggestion from our community. Before donating, you may want to do your own research.