Victoria Gertenbach Honors the Past in Fabric Collage

I came across a box of old photos recently and a flood of memories took me on a lovely journey. My dad and his brother as ‘too cool for school’ teens sitting in a 1940s convertible. My mom pushing a baby carriage attached to sled rails for the winter. Me and my cousin sharing a hug while our grandmother looks on lovingly.

Hours later, seemingly, I came up for air. What to do with this treasure trove that I can’t part with?

Victoria Gertenbach has seen what happens to some of these old photos—she finds them in antique shops and flea markets. Over the years, she has bought and collected many old photos, usually of anonymous people and places. The end result is beautiful fabric collage artwork but reading about her process is fascinating, touching, and inspiring. In the Fall 2021 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine, Victoria wrote about how she began her ‘Story Fragments’ series of quilts and her process of creating them.

Here’s an excerpt from Victoria’s article:

“I live in a small town, which sits next to a slightly larger small town that happens to have an abundance of junk shops, flea markets, and antique shops. Over the years, I have spent many an hour in these shops. Slowly searching through the discarded pieces of other people’s lives, inevitably I will come across a box of old photos filled with faces—some serious, some proud, some silly—that pull at my heartstrings.

“Story Fragment 5” by Victoria Gertenbach

The next thing I know, I have formed a bond with someone from the past that I know nothing about nor have any connection to other than they probably lived an ordinary life similar to mine. As a child they were curious, as most children are, and grew up to live a life different from the one they had imagined when in their youth. They cooked and cleaned. They went to work and raised a family. They had hopes and dreams and regrets. And I can’t help but feel—as ordinary as they and their lives probably were—they deserve something better than to have the photos they once proudly displayed or carried close to them in a wallet, now laying mixed up with other strangers’ discarded memories in a dusty old junk shop.

And that is how, over the course of passing years, I have come to collect these ‘adopted relatives.’ Each photo is just a reflection of a captured moment … the tiniest fragment of someone’s life. And so it seems fitting to honor some of these forgotten faces by bringing together a few other humble fragments of materials—which can be found in the same places I find the photos. I include small bits of fabric cut from vintage grain sacks and deconstructed vintage and antique quilts that were too far gone for repair. Sometimes I use a snippet of book cloth taken from an old book cover or a piece of handwriting found on an aged piece of ephemera. I call my creations Story Fragments.”

Victoria also writes about ‘book cloth’ which she salvages from discarded vintage books. They add so much to her work. Read more at the end of the ‘Story Fragments’ article.

Photo courtesy of the artist

Now that you’ve had a taste of Victoria’s amazing work, you’ll want to read the entire article, I’m sure! Download the Fall 2021 issue of Quilting Arts for an immediate art quilting fix or order the print copy. In addition to the full ‘Story Fragments’ article by Victoria, you’ll find many techniques to try and a wonderful array of articles and galleries to inspire you. Don’t miss an issue! Subscriptions are also available so you never find yourself missing an issue of this amazing publication.

Best wishes and happy quilting,

Kristine

