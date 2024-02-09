Shopping Cart

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Quilters: Our Top 20 Picks

Most quilters show their love by making quilts, so how can non-quilters reciprocate that love? We know that it can be pretty intimidating trying to figure out what to give the quilter in your life who seems to have everything. So we’ve pulled together some fabulous Valentine’s Day gifts for quilters that are sure to show them how much you care! Read on to see our top recommendations.

Fabulous Fabrics

These options are a great way to help replenish any quilter’s supply of Valentine’s Day-ready fabrics! From charming prints to bold reds and pinks, these designs will inspire creativity and add a touch of romance to anyone’s quilting endeavors. Let them indulge their passion for crafting with this thoughtful and practical Valentine’s Day gift.

Island Batik Fabrics Pink Batiks Strip Pack

Pink Robert Kaufman Mini White Heart Fabric

Riley Blake Designs Gnomes in Love Hearts Fabric

Andover The Very Hungry Caterpillar Hearts Fabric

Beautiful Bags

This Valentine’s Day, surprise the quilter in your life with the perfect gift of organization and convenience. These adorable totes and small bags are perfect for organizing quilting tools and notions — both in the studio and on-the-go! With thoughtful storage solutions like these, any quilter will be able to focus more on their craft and less on searching for misplaced items. What’s not to love?

LYDZTION 2 Pieces Corduroy Zipper Travel Bag

BAGGU Eco Bag

LYDZTION Plush Zipper Travel Bag

Feeuoai Valentine’s Day Tote Bag

Terrific Tools

Why not show your affection with some fun and functional heart-shaped quilting tools? Not only are they practical, but they’ll also serve as a sweet reminder of your love and appreciation every time they’re put to use! Every stitch made with these charming tools will carry the warmth of your love, making each project that much more special.

HARFINGTON Soft Tape Measure 60-Inch

Quilters Haven Nested Heart Templates

HONEYSEW Free Motion Quilting Template

Gadgetime Measuring Tape Combo

Magnificent Mugs

These amazing cups and mugs will help keep the quilters in your life hydrated (or perhaps caffeinated) in style! With every sip, they’ll be reminded of your thoughtful gesture and feel the warmth of your affection, whether they’re enjoying a refreshing drink or a well-deserved cup of coffee to fuel their creative endeavors.

Koythin Ceramic Coffee Mug Saucer Set

Kate Spade 20 oz Acrylic Tumbler with Lid and Straw

Love Hearts 12oz Insulated Travel Mug

PIMDIR Insulated Stainless Steel 40 oz Tumbler

Brilliant Books

Help the quilter in your life dive even deeper into the world of quilting with a selection of stitch-tastic reading materials! Filled from start to finish with inspirational patterns, techniques, projects, and sew much more, these books are sure to ignite a quilter’s imagination and keep their needles moving.

Sewing by Heart: For the Love of Fabrics by Tone Finnanger 

Labor of Love: Scrappy Quilts at the Heart of Home by Sherri L. McConnell

Sew Red: Sewing & Quilting for Women’s Heart Health by Laura Zander

Follow Your Heart: 10 Fun-to-Make Quilts You’ll Love by Terry Atkinson

How Will You Celebrate Valentine’s Day?

What do you think of these Valentine’s Day gifts for quilters? Have you ever gifted an item that a quilter particularly loved? Or, if you’re a quilter, have you ever received a gift that simply made your heart melt? We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts with our team on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below!

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

