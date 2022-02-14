Valentine’s Day & Other February Holiday Quilts & Gifts

According to a quick web search, it seems that back in the Middle Ages is when people began to associate doves or lovebirds, which are always seen in pairs, with Valentine’s Day. Coincidentally, the March/April 2022 issue of Love of Quilting happens to celebrate the theme ‘birds of a feather.’*

Feather Love

Do you see hearts for feather plumes in this Feather Love quilt pattern designed by Ramona Sorensen?

One quilt from that issue stands out as especially appropriate for Valentine’s Day because it also features hearts: Feather Love, by Ramona Sorensen. Have some fun making this quilt up in pinks and reds, or maybe browns to symbolize a popular Valentine treat: a box of chocolates. Come to think of it, pinks and browns are a very traditional color combination! Try making just three blocks plus borders for a 17” x 40” table runner. This quilt is an especially useful and fun way to practice your feather-plume quilting designs.

Flamingo Stampede

Flamingo Stampede quilt pattern featuring hues of pink designed by Angela Huffman.

And if Valentine’s Day has you looking for pink, don’t miss Flamingo Stampede by Angela Huffman (pssst…this is a sneak peek of an upcoming Love of Quilting TV Show series 4000 episode!

Gumdrops

Gumdrops quilt pattern designed by Nancy Mahoney.

If Valentine’s Day isn’t your cup of tea, did you know that National Gumdrop Day is also in February? And believe it or not, there’s a quilt for that! If you’re one of our regular Love of Quilting magazine subscribers, you may already have the back issue of Love of Quilting January/February 2014. Either way, you can quickly download the digital quilt pattern for Gumdrops, designed by Nancy Mahoney. The yummy colors will cure any winter doldrums, and better still, it’s fat-quarter friendly!

Charming Butterfly Pocket Tote

Make Mary Hertel’s Charming Butterfly Tote quilt pattern; designed to hang from the front of a walker, this would be a welcome, useful accessory for anyone who uses a walker.

In another fun take on February holidays, you might opt to celebrate Spunky Old Broads Month, created by Dr. Gayle Carson in 2002 to encourage women to celebrate spirited older women! Ironically, the word ‘spunky’ also harkens back to the Middle Ages, having come into existence around 1530; derived from the Scottish word ‘spunk’—a blend of spark + funk, it further traces its roots to Gaelic, meaning courage and spirit. Do you know anyone who embodies the spirit of this positive holiday? Show your support by making them a quilt!

Salvage Your Selvedges

Salvage Your Selvedges hexagon box made from fabric selvedges, a pattern designed by Pat Naylor.

Make this super-special hexagon box, Salvage Your Selvedges, from selvages or scrap-bin strips for someone extra sweet—envision it filled with conversation hearts!

For Valentine’s Day and February celebrations, shower those special people in your life with quilting goodness, be they friends, neighbors, coworkers, or Spunky Old Broads!