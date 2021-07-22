Use Sports Jerseys to Create a Different Kind of Memory Quilt!

Quilting Instructor, Trish Bowman has been designing memory quilts for over 30 years! Over all those years, she has created quilts from neck ties, baby onesies, and of course t-shirts but in the latest online workshop at Quilting Daily she teaches her methods for using those old sports jerseys so all those great moments on the field or court can live on forever.

In Trish Bowman’s Workshop. turn sports jerserys into quilt blocks!

In Techniques for Making Sports Jerseys into Memory Quilt Blocks, you’ll learn how to add some dimension and personality to your memory quilt and other projects. Students will also learn a variety of techniques and tips, including how to keep the collars in you blocks. You will learn how to deal with all kinds of sports jerseys including soccer, hockey and more. Once you make the blocks they can be used in quilts, pillows, or any other kind of craft project that you want to do. Let’s take all those sports memories out of the closets and boxes and make them into projects you can use.

Downloadable material for your course included:

Go Team Quilt Pattern

Tips & Tricks Sheet

The pattern for the Go Team quilt pattern is included with the workshop!

In this video, Trish explains what you will learn how to make in this one-of-a-kind workshop.

Thanks to Trish’s workshop, you can see how easy it is to take your old sports jerseys and turn them into quilt blocks!

Sign up today! Techniques for Making Sports Jerseys into Memory Quilt Blocks with Trish Bowman Online Interactive Workshop starts on 8/13/2021 and runs through 9/10/2021. Registration ends on 9/3/2021. Save $5 when you register early with code: JERSEYS5 – expires 8/13.