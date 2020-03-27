Two-Color Quilts Lookbook

I love two-color quilts. They can be traditional. But at the same time there is often lots of negative space for some over-the-top quilting and that can make them lean toward the modern side. There are dozens and dozens of projects that work for two-color quilts.

Often when we talk about two-color quilts, we think of red-and-white or blue-and-white quilts. But there is more—ever so much more.

Bright Stars

One of the things that I like about two-color quilts is that I can see the design more easily when I’m looking at it without the complication of several colors and a multitude of prints.

And really, just about any style works. Simple designs work well but then so do more intricate designs.

Easy Breezy

You don’t have to use just two fabrics either. You can, for example, use dozens of different blue fabrics to make a blue-and-white quilt. You can raid your scrap bin for fabrics and use your favorite techniques.

I’ve heard it said that one of the good things about two-color quilts is that we don’t have to worry about the scale, value, and size of a print. We can just get straight to the making of the quilt.

Math Facts

We’ve put together a new look-book with examples of two-color quilts. If you like two-color quilts, you’ll love it. Take a look at our look-book with pages and pages of two-color quilts. I’m betting you’ll find something inspiring. Maybe it’s a project you can start today with fabric in your “fabric inventory” – doesn’t that sound better than “stash”?

Until next time, happy quilting,

Lori

