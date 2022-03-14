Triangle-Squares Made Easy

March is National Craft Month and this year to celebrate one of our most favorite months of the year, the entire editorial team at Quilting Daily has combined forces and prowess to curate a quite impressive (if we do say so ourselves) list of 31 Quilting Techniques, Tips, and Tricks to Celebrate National Craft month. We’ll be selecting one tip per week to take a deeper dive into. This week Eileen is diving head first into tip #23 – Triangle-Squares. Check it out below!

Have you ever noticed how many quilt patterns are made with triangle-square units? Many quilts—from traditional to modern—use them. And certainly lots of star blocks have them.

When I was introduced to quilting, this unit was made by first tracing around triangle-shaped cardboard templates. I quickly waved the white flag of surrender on a pattern requiring a zillion tiny triangles. I didn’t want to spend my free time tracing and cutting a bunch of triangles, so I opted for quilt patterns made with squares and rectangles. These days, there are so many better techniques for making triangle-squares.

For one thing, there are easier ways to cut triangles—like using die-cutting machines, or rulers. But you may still have to deal with that pesky, stretchy bias along the long (hypotenuse) edge. Instead, consider using one of our Sew Easy techniques for making 2-at-a-time or 8-at-a-time triangle-squares. There is a bit of simple math—so you may want to grab a calculator to follow along. (But know that if these techniques are suggested in any of our patterns, we’ve already done the math for you.)

Quick-Pieced Triangle-Squares

Let’s start by using the Quick-Pieced Triangle-Squares technique for making two-at-a-time. You’ll need 2 contrasting squares—each the finished size of the your triangle-square plus 7/8” (.875 on your calculator).

We cut 2 squares 4-7/8” to make 2 triangle-squares that will finish at 4”

On the wrong side of one square, draw a diagonal line from corner-to-corner. This will be a cutting line. Now draw sewing lines ¼” away from each side of the cutting line. Layer the squares, rights sides together and sew on the marked sewing lines.

Marking and sewing on the lines.

Then just cut along the marked cutting line, and press toward the darker fabric. You now have 2 triangle-squares. Wasn’t that easy?

Cut, press, and admire your completed triangle-squares.

8-at-a-Time Triangle-Squares

If you need a large number of triangle-square units—or if the number needed is divisible by 8, the 8-at-a-Time Triangle-Squares technique is a super way to plow through these units quickly. Again, you’ll need 2 squares, but this time cut them twice the size of the finished unit PLUS 1-3/4” (or 1.75 on your calculator).

For 2-1/2” finished triangle-squares, we cut 2 squares double the finished triangle-square size (5”) plus 1-3/4”(or 6-3/4” squares).

On the wrong side of one of the squares, draw 2 diagonal lines from corner-to-corner for the cutting lines. Now draw sewing lines ¼” away from each side of the cutting lines. Layer the squares, rights sides together and sew on the marked sewing lines.

Marking and sewing on the lines.

Before cutting on the diagonal cutting lines, cut the sewn squares vertically and horizontally to make four equal sections.

Cut into 4 equal quarter sections.

Now cut on the marked cutting lines and press toward the darker fabric. Ta-da! Sew Easy!

Eight completed triangle-squares!

Speaking of Sew Easy, these two triangle-square techniques are included in our free Fons and Porter’s Sew Easy Lessons ebook.

You can find more of our favorite techniques and tips in this FREE downloadable ebook.

The coolest thing about our Sew Easy techniques for triangle-squares? Other than snipping off the dog ears, no trimming needed!

Happy Quilting!

Eileen