Top Five Favorite Patriotic Quilts of Valor® Quilt Patterns

Quilters are known for making and gifting quilts, and perhaps even more so for patriotic occasions and to honor military veterans. Thanks to Marianne Fons’ initiative, both Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting and Quick + Easy Quilts feature a patriotic Quilts of Valor® quilt pattern in every issue, resulting in a vast and continually growing collection of patriotic patterns. Here are the current top five Quilts of Valor® patriotic quilt patterns!

Tony Jacobson honored his nephew, Eric, with this Three Tours quilt design.

Tony Jacobson created this Three Tours quilt in honor of his nephew Eric who has served three tours of duty—two in Iraq and one in Afghanistan as a member of the Iowa National Guard. Tony said, “Our family is very proud of his service, and this quilt is just a small token to show our appreciation.”

Parade Rest, by Marianne Fons, features a classic Pinwheel Star block.

In Parade Rest, featuring red, white, blue and gold fabrics, Marianne Fons chose a classic Pinwheel Star block.

Classic red, white and blue star blocks are made easy with strip piecing in Diane Tomlinson’s Allegiance quilt design.

Allegiance, by Diane Tomlinson, uses easy strip-piecing to create star blocks, while using a single novelty print to add interest in the center of the focal stars.

Designer Diane Tomlinson’s In Honor Of patriotic quilt design.

Diane Tomlinson designed In Honor Of, an easy-to-make quilt pattern utilizing novelty prints, “so that as many people as possible can make a Quilt of Valor to honor and comfort a relative, friend, or even a stranger touch by war, and to let them know their service is appreciated.”

Barb Hvizdak’s Rings of Freedom features an engaging asymmetrical layout.

Use fat quarters as patterned, or make it even scrappier by digging into your stash or trading squares with friends to make Barb Hvizdak’s Rings of Freedom.

Bonus: Here are the top patriotic quilt patterns from recently released issues!

Soar through this stunning Quilt of Valor® by using our trick for half-rectangle triangles in Gina Gempesaw’s Free as a Bird.

Use red white and blue novelty prints and appliqué simple hearts for Patti Carey’s With Heartfelt Thanks.

Designer Patti Carey utilized novelty prints and stripes plus simple appliqué hearts in With Heartfelt Thanks, a quilt to show your gratitude to someone who served with honor.

Read Trudy Cleveland’s touching photo essay about her Quilts of Valor® experience.

Take a moment to read Trudy Cleveland’s Quilts of Valor: A Photo Essay, a poignant and beautiful reminder of how art can capture emotion and commemorate heroism and courage.

Learn more about the Quilts of Valor® Foundation, where Quilts = Healing!

*Quilt featured in header image: Free as a Bird by Gina Gempesaw.