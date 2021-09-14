Top 6 Surface Design Essentials – How to Print Like a Pro

Let’s face it: when inspiration hits and you want to jump right into your next surface design project, it’s helpful to have the tools you need right at your fingertips. There is nothing more frustrating than realizing you are missing that one essential tool or material when you have started a studio session. Read on for the Quilting Arts Essential Surface Design Supplies List for printing on fabric.

Clockwise from top left: Hard rubber brayer; soft foam brayer; makeup sponge; paint brush; flat-bristled stenciling brush.

Brushes and Brayers

When printing on fabric, brushes and brayers are a must to ensure an even distribution of paint. Brushes come in all shapes and sizes and have many different uses. The ones we use the most can be found at any craft store –inexpensive 1″ or 2″ flat foam brushes can be used to quickly apply paint to fabric or a printing plate. Stenciling brushes have short stiff bristles that push paint and ink into small spaces more accurately. Make sure you have one or two handy if you enjoy stenciling on fabric or paper. You can buy variety packs of brushes at any craft store and experiment before investing in special brushes that will last a lifetime.

Brayers are used in fabric printing to pick up and spread a very thin layer of paint evenly over a surface. Paint can be applied directly to a stamp from a brayer, or even to fabric. For most fabric printing sessions, brayers spread small amounts of paint or ink onto printing plates. Most brayers are made of a hard rubber surface such as the one on the top left shown above. They are an essential tool in any surface design studio.

In addition to brushes and brayers, you may want an assortment of tools to texturize the paint before you print. Both cosmetic and natural sponges work great!

Gel Printing Plates

Mixed media and fabric artists love the flexibility and durability of gel printing plates. Made of a polymer material, these plates will last for years if used and cleaned properly.

This plate has been loaded with a thin layer of fabric paint using a hard rubber brayer.

Gel plates have many advantages over monoprinting on Plexiglas or other surfaces. They are durable, reusable, easy to use, and easy to clean. Now available in many sizes and shapes, gel plates are an essential tool for applying color, texture, and imagery to fabric or paper through the printing process. Keep a box of baby wipes nearby to clean the plate between uses.

Collect a variety of Thermofax screens and stencils to ensure you have lots of options when printing on fabric.

Stencils, Stamps, & Screens

Variety is the spice of life – and the key to printmaking success! Having lots of stencils, stamps, and screens at your fingertips is a true benefit. For a bit of fun, you can make your own or find examples online or at your local art supply store.

Thermofax screens are generally made to order and are a fabulous way to apply imagery to fabric. Check out a tutorial for using Thermofax screens – and remember that the care and cleaning of the screen is essential to its longevity.

This Thermofax screen was made by fiber artist Jane Dunnewold.

Pre-made stencils are a delight to use. Available in an unending array of designs, sizes, and shapes, stencils are sure to add texture and color where they are needed most.

Want a bit more variety? Make your own screens using a blank screen stretched in a wooden frame. Sue King shows you how in the Fall 2021 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine!

This screen and squeegee can be ‘exposed’ with light sensitive chemicals and create a unique screen from your own imagery.

Now that you’ve gathered your Six Essential Printing Tools (Brayers, Brushes, Gel Plate, Stencils, Stamps, & Screens) it is time to get out our paints and fabrics and make a go of it! This little quilt was made entirely of extra bits of printed fabric made using techniques from past issues of Quilting Arts. Each square represents a different printing technique – what do you do with all of your surface designed fabrics?

Every piece in this quilt represents a different surface design experiment, learned from the pages of Quilting Arts Magazine.

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor