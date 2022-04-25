Gigi’s Picks: Top 6 Scrap Quilts Patterns I Love

I love all kinds of quilts, truly, but some of the quilts I love best are scrap quilts—they’re full of style, personality, and visual depth thanks to the huge variety of fabrics one can use to make them. The combination of color, print, and block design makes each one totally unique; an extension of the maker’s creativity and personal expression. While pretty much any pattern can be made to be scrappy (you should try it sometime if you haven’t already!) there are some especially nice quilt patterns designed just for using your scraps. Here are a few of my favorite scrap quilt patterns.

This quilt has got a sort of traditional look, but the layout is a little different than your standard square block layout. Stars and Nines by Tanya Finken combines scrappy Nine-Patch blocks with big, six pointed stars in the negative space. The result is a wonderful, whimsical quilt with a ton of style. Use your favorite color for the stars, and tailor your scrap color selections to play against the background.

This design looks very sweet and traditional, thanks to the scrappy floral prints Maria selected to make it. Pocket Full of Posies is a very nice quilt in these fabrics, but you can really switch it up to make it look different with your fabric choices. Imagine mixing solids with yarn-dyed strips and plaids or getting all of your Tula Pink fabric scraps tumbled up together in this design; so pretty!

Prickly Flowers by Melissa Eubanks

Prickly Flowers has such a striking, dynamic block to explore. No matter what kind of fabrics you choose, in any color combination, your quilt will look amazing. The pointed elements that explode outward from the center give this block such energy; your fabric scraps will give that energy even more style and substance.

Snapshot by Gudrun Erla]

I love Snapshot for its easy simplicity—it’s such a stylish way to show off some of your favorite scraps in a modern way. The black-and-white print squares among the colorful prints add a graphic touch and make the jumble of assorted fabrics look organized. It’s fresh, fun, and pretty fabulous! You can’t go wrong with this pattern.

Color Play by Nancy Mahoney

If you love rainbows of color, stark contrast, and striking, graphic quilts, Color Play by Nancy Mahoney will scratch all of those creative itches for you. Dynamic black-and-white prints swirl and twirl with vibrant colors, creating a rich composition with all kinds of appeal. You could try toning it down with low volume neutral prints mixed with pastel colors to turn this wild design into a calm, cozy, comforting quilt.

Giddy Gridlock by Tanya Finken

And speaking of black-and-white prints mixing with colorful scraps, Tanya Finken has got another winning design with Giddy Gridlock. This one looks so modern and clean. The straightforward design comes to life with the scrappy fabrics; those nice rectangle patches would be perfect for fussy cutting or including personalized thematic prints for you or someone you love.

When selecting scraps to use in a quilt pattern, make sure to pick lots of different values within each color family to give your quilt sparkling depth and extra visual interest. We’ve got a lot of great scrappy quilt patterns to help you hone your scrappy quilting style, from traditional design pattern bundles to very modern collections of scrap patterns for one low price. The more variety you can get in the fabrics you use, the more exciting it will be to watch it come together, and the results will never be less than spectacular.

