Tips for Making Bitty Blocks: The Halloween Edition

Halloween is upon us! And while it might be too late to make a full-size quilt to celebrate the season, you can still whip up a few fun blocks that are totally wicked. Just take a look at the eerie-sistible blocks featured in our Bitty Boo quilt pattern — they’re sew cute! Not sure how to stitch up bitty blocks? Well, don’t worry, our Editorial Director, Denise McKenna, is here to help. Keep reading to get her top tips for making Bitty Blocks!

How It All Started

I am not usually a fan of sewing small blocks; the tiny pieces and maintaining an accurate seam allowance can be challenging! A few years ago, we designed a series on Bitty Blocks. All of the blocks are 3” or 4” finished. They are super easy to piece and entirely changed my mind about small blocks. So much so that I was inspired to design a fun Halloween quilt based on these little gems — Bitty Boo!

I used 3 block designs from the original Bitty Blocks: house, star, and pinwheel. I designed the bat, cat, hat, and pumpkin blocks specifically for this special Halloween sampler row quilt. The bat block was the most challenging because I had to fit enough detail into a 4” space so that you could tell what it was.

I searched online for an image of a bat that would help me articulate the shapes of each of the elements (head, wings, body). I scaled the image and straightened lines to create patch guidelines. After making the bat’s block pattern, I was able to use it to create the rest of blocks for the quilt, rotating placement to give movement to the quilt.

Denise’s Top Tips

Below you can find a few things that are important to keep in mind when you make small blocks:

1 Consider your background fabrics carefully. Strong prints may overwhelm and make things too busy looking. Add in additional backgrounds to calm things down. 2 Another important consideration is the scale of the fabric print. These are small blocks, just 4″ x 4″, so small to medium scale is best. Here are examples of good fabrics to use. You’ll want small to medium scale prints and tone-on-tone. These large-scale fabrics wouldn’t be as good for these small blocks. 3 Careful pressing (not ironing!) and a scant ¼” seam allowance will keep your Bitty Blocks in shape and measuring correctly. If you are hesitant about small blocks like I was, start with just one from our collection like this Pinwheel block or Bow Tie block.

How Will You Bitty Block?

And there you have it — our top tips for making Bitty Blocks! We guarantee that once you start making these little gems, you’ll find you just can’t stop. Do you have any special Bitty Blocks that you like to make for Halloween (or any other holidays)? We want to hear from you! Share your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.