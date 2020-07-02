Then & Now: 1930-2020

In this article from the Love of Quilting July/August 2020 issue, Barbara Brackman hits the highlights of a quilt-tastic era that influences us to this day—the 1930s! In the midst of the Great Depression, quilting was booming. Fresh designs, as well as innovations in fabrics and the rise of the woman’s magazine, revived this art form, and brought joy and comfort into otherwise troubling times.

Ninety years ago, quilts were hot when quiltmaker Rose Kretsinger wrote of “a universal enthusiasm for quilting.” New dyes introduced about 1930 generated colorfast cottons never before available. Quilters eagerly created a new look with the new palette. Pastels in prints and solids were fresh and fashionable. White was the design principle unifying scrappy compositions. Enough plain white could tame the wildest color combinations.

Baby Bunting or Chinese Fan. Unknown maker. Quilters united the color spectrum with white as the neutral. Illinois quilt from the Ardis & Robert James Collection at the International Quilt Museum. #1997.007.0366.

Pattern design exploded with innovative ideas in newspapers, magazines, and through the mail. Quilters filled scrapbooks with enough ideas to last into the next century (which they have!). Pattern fads included the hexagon mosaics they called Grandmother’s Flower Garden, as well as Fans, Dresden Plates, and Wedding Rings.

Newspapers and scrapbooks were full of patterns; dry goods stores full of new Nile greens, buttercups, tangerines and lilacs.

The magazine cover below captures it all: Binding an innovative Double Wedding Ring with scalloped edges and pink bias strips.

Watercolor by Miriam Story Hurford for Woman’s World magazine July, 1932

Now: We get our pattern ideas from a new generation of pattern designers but not by mailing a dime to the newspaper. Today we download PDFs online. Contemporary quiltmakers have revived the idea of multi-colored scraps floating in a field of white. Lissa Alexander’s and Maggie Honeyman’s signature quilt Influencers shows why it works so well then and now.

Influencers, by Lissa Alexander and Maggie Honeyman 57″ x 711/2″. Sherbet-colored scraps echo 1930s style. Pattern in Lissa’s recent book, Sisterhood of Scraps. Image used with permission from Martingale, copyright 2020. Photo by Brett Kane.