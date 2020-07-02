Then & Now: 1930-2020

In this article from the Love of Quilting July/August 2020 issue, Barbara Brackman hits the highlights of a quilt-tastic era that influences us to this day—the 1930s! In the midst of the Great Depression, quilting was booming. Fresh designs, as well as innovations in fabrics and the rise of the woman’s magazine, revived this art form, and brought joy and comfort into otherwise troubling times.
Ninety years ago, quilts were hot when quiltmaker Rose Kretsinger wrote of “a universal enthusiasm for quilting.” New dyes introduced about 1930 generated colorfast cottons never before available. Quilters eagerly created a new look with the new palette. Pastels in prints and solids were fresh and fashionable. White was the design principle unifying scrappy compositions. Enough plain white could tame the wildest color combinations.
Pattern design exploded with innovative ideas in newspapers, magazines, and through the mail. Quilters filled scrapbooks with enough ideas to last into the next century (which they have!). Pattern fads included the hexagon mosaics they called Grandmother’s Flower Garden, as well as Fans, Dresden Plates, and Wedding Rings.
The magazine cover below captures it all: Binding an innovative Double Wedding Ring with scalloped edges and pink bias strips.
Now: We get our pattern ideas from a new generation of pattern designers but not by mailing a dime to the newspaper. Today we download PDFs online. Contemporary quiltmakers have revived the idea of multi-colored scraps floating in a field of white. Lissa Alexander’s and Maggie Honeyman’s signature quilt Influencers shows why it works so well then and now.