Is one of your 2023 goals to share your quilts with a wider audience and enter a show? If you’ve ever wondered about how to enter a quilt show, what the difference is between quilt jurying and quilt judging, or just want more details on the quilt show jurying process, we’ve got you covered. We asked expert Linda Teufel to answer these questions — and more! She teamed up with Keri Ann Wolfe, Director of Quilt National to share her expertise with the Quilting Daily audience.

But before handing it over to Linda and Keri Ann, let’s talk terms:

✓ Quilt show jurying is the process by which a panel of jurors evaluates and selects quilts to be exhibited at a quilt show. Jurying ensures that high-quality quilts are selected and featured in a show. ✓ Quilt show judging is the process of evaluating quilts that have already been selected for exhibition at a quilt show. A panel of judges will typically evaluate quilts based on criteria, then assign awards or ribbons to quilts that meet certain standards of excellence.

Take it Away, Linda!

When jurying a major quilt show such as Quilt National 2023, three key components come to mind. Of course, there are other considerations along the way, but from our observations, these three critical points in the jurying process set a precedence for curating an exciting show representative of the excellent submissions.

May 2020 54 ½” x 88″ • Judith Mundwiler, Buus, Baselland, Switzerland

All photos courtesy of the author

1. Quality Control

Before the jury process begins, the submissions are reviewed. Do the image files open? Are all forms submitted and following prospectus rules? Are all artworks represented in an equitable manner? The submission data must be reviewed and neatly organized, and only submissions that follow the rules make it to the jurors’ view.

Mesh 13 51″ x 63″ • Sue Benner, Dallas, Texas

All photos courtesy of the author

Quality control is an essential step when jurying a major exhibition because it ensures that the jurors’ time is spent judging the works and that each piece is treated equally throughout the entire jurying process.

2. Aesthetics Matter

When observing over 700 quilts, all jurors first quickly go through the images to see the submissions from a wholly aesthetic point of view. If a quilt draws the juror’s attention immediately, the quilt is more likely to proceed to further rounds.

Photo quality also needs to be a priority when discussing the aesthetics of work because when the images are crisp and clean, the focus of the juror’s view is directly on the quilt. Also, when looking at aesthetics, jurors might be drawn to exciting designs they have never seen before, making innovative and unique works stand out early.

3. Innovation

Art is innovation! New, improved, odd, different, exciting, and never-before-seen are phrases we hear jurors use repeatedly. The jurors are on a mission to find works that keep the quilting arts fresh and exciting.

Who is using materials/techniques that are unique? How can quilting arts transform? Innovation is a key attribute the jurors search for in a contemporary quilt exhibition, and it is through innovation that artists continue to grow and discover no matter their medium of choice.

On the Other Side 35″ x 35″ • Susan Bianchi, Saratoga, California

All photos courtesy of the author

Keeping in mind the three components mentioned — quality control, aesthetics, and innovation — you are well on your way to making your first quilt show submission and meeting your artistic goals. Be sure to check back soon for the next article in this series that will outline tips for improving your chances of being accepted at a show!

About the Author

Linda Teufel is currently a member of the 2023 Quilt National committee. She retired as publisher and founder of Dragon Threads, which produced textile arts books.

Linda Teufel

With a BFA in Fashion Design, Linda is proficient in all the needle arts, from sewing and quilting to knitting. Photography is also a passion and Linda has exhibited her work in several shows. She lives with her family in Columbus, Ohio.