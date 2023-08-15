The Best Tools for Marking Fabric: Make Your Mark With Our 6 Essential Picks
Quilting requires precision, accuracy, and attention to detail. Quilters know that their tools make a difference, as does their skill. Often, we focus on cutting accurately and stitching that perfect quarter-inch seam. But what about marking your quilts? Using the right pen or pencil can make all the difference. From tailor’s chalk to heat erasable options, these tools help quilters mark their fabric for cutting, guide their stitching for quilting, and even create beautiful hand-drawn quilt labels. Keep reading to see our top six picks when it comes to the best tools for marking fabric!
The 6 Best Tools for Marking Fabric
1
Chalk: Chalk is a quilter’s best friend when it comes to temporarily marking fabrics. Chalk comes in various forms, such as wheels and pencils, making them versatile for different fabric types. Roxanne’s Water Soluble Chalk Marking Pencils no wax or dyes, and are easily removed, making them perfect for creating guidelines or tracing patterns without leaving a permanent mark.
Note: Some of these products come with color options. White chalk is most visible on darker colored fabrics, and silver chalk is most visible on light fabric.
2
Heat Erasable Pens: Want your mark to be visible, but also to eventually disappear? Heat erasable pens offer a great solution for marking fabrics. These pens use the heat from an iron, hot water, or a friction eraser to make the ink vanish, leaving no trace behind. Quilters love them for their accuracy and the convenience of removing marks without any residue.
Note: Make sure to test these pens on an inconspicuous piece of fabric before using on your final project.
3
Air Erase Pens: Sewline Air-Erasable Fabric Pens are a favorite among quilters who need temporary markings that gradually disappear over time. These pens use the air’s natural evaporation to fade the ink away, which is great for projects that may take a short time to complete. Quilters love them for their reliability and the peace of mind that their markings won’t linger.
Note: Make sure to test these pens on an inconspicuous piece of fabric before using on your final project. Some air-erasable inks fade quickly and within hours, so ‘mark-as you-go’ is the best policy when trying these products for the first time.
4
Water Soluble Marking Pen: Some quilters prefer water soluble marking pens. The marks from these pens can be removed with water, a damp cloth or a sponge. One note of caution: Heat can make the mark permanent, so keep your marked project away from a hot iron.
Note: Make sure to test these pens on an inconspicuous piece of fabric before using on your final project. Keep your marked fabric away from intense heat (such as a hot iron and immersion in hot water) or the marks may become permanent.
5
Archival Ink Pens: Sometimes you want your pen marks to be permanent. Pigma Micron Pens are essential for making a fine, permanent mark on fabric. These pens come in a variety of colors and are renowned for their fine tips and archival-quality ink. While they are primarily associated with drawing, they have found a special place in quilting due to their ability to create precise lines and details on fabrics. These pens are perfect for creating unique labels and signing your name!
6
Glue Pens: Ok, these are not for marking, but they are pens, none the less! Sewline Fabric Glue Pens are a convenient tool for applying a small amount of glue on fabric. Use them for basting fabric to paper in EPP or as a replacement for pins when sewing curves. This is a real time-saver!
Use These Tools to Make Quilting Magic!
Pens and pencils are essential tools that play a crucial role in quilting. Whether you’re looking for a temporary marking that disappears with heat, water, or air, or seeking precise lines for intricate designs, there’s a pen or pencil tailored to your quilting needs. With these seven essential options in your quilting toolbox, you’ll be well-equipped to create stunning quilts with precision and creativity. What do you think some of the best tools for marking fabric are? Be sure to let us know on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments below!
