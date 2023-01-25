If you’re considering taking your first steps into the wondrous world of quilting, there are a few quintessential tools and accessories you’ll need to buy. To help start you on your journey, our team of experts created a list featuring the best quilting tools for beginners!

Photo courtesy of EKramar from Getty Images

From rotary cutters to seam rippers, this selection of tools will definitely help you create something amazing! Keep reading to find our recommendations.

1. Rotary Cutter

Rotary cutters are one of the best quilting tools for beginners. Using a small, handheld cutting device to slice through fabric can be much easier and faster than scissors — especially when working with long strips and large pieces.

Plus, rotary cutters also give you more control over how straight or curved your cuts are, allowing you to make precise measurements without having to worry about jagged edges. So if you’re just starting out in quilting, owning a rotary cutter should definitely be at the top of your list! And remember: rotary cutters ALWAYS need to be used with a cutting mat and ruler — no exceptions.

2. Cutting Mat

If you’re a beginner quilter looking for the best tools to get started, the cutting mat should be at the top of your list! This indispensable tool is essential for precise and accurate measurements and cuts.

A quality cutting mat will last you many years, so investing in one now will save time, effort, and frustration down the road. The best part? Cutting mats come in all shapes and sizes—you can find one that fits perfectly into your workspace.

3. Rulers

This may seem obvious, but one of the most essential tools for beginner quilters is a ruler! Quilting rulers are necessary for accurately measuring and cutting fabric to precise shapes and sizes, especially when using a rotary cutter.

These specialty rulers are made of clear plastic with highly-visible measurements, making accurate cuts a reality. To start, consider buying a 6” x 24” ruler, then adding additional sizes as you need them.

4. Seam Ripper

Now the seam ripper is one tool that often gets overlooked. This little tool is an absolute essential when it comes to quilting projects because it allows you to quickly and easily remove unwanted stitches.

It can be used to open up seams, take out stitching mistakes or even unpick hems. Plus, seam rippers make it easier to re-position pieces of fabric if needed. So if you’re a beginner quilter looking for the best tools around – don’t forget about this handy little helper!

5. Pins

Every quilter, no matter their experience level, knows that straight pins are essential tools for any project. Even if you’ve been quilting for years, having the best pins on-hand can make all the difference when it comes to ensuring your work is precise and neat!

Not only can they help keep your fabric in place while cutting, but they also make it easier to accurately piece together blocks and borders. So it comes as no surprise that these magical little pins are any incredibly important quilting tool!

6. Iron

Ironing is an essential part of quilting — it sets the seams, presses your quilt blocks into shape, and ensures that all the layers are smooth and even. They also help guarantee accuracy when piecing fabrics together.

So, if you’re just starting out with quilting, make sure you invest in a good quality iron — it will be worth its weight in gold! We also recommend finding a good ironing board so you can properly press your fabric.

7. Fabric Scissors

Believe it or not, fabric scissors are one of the best quilting tools for beginners. And you really only need two pair: a small embroidery scissor to clip threads, and a pair of shears to cut fabric!

They’ll help you achieve accurate cuts and precise angles, but they also provide an extra level of protection against fraying or tearing in fabrics.

Tip: Use your fabric scissors only on fabric – not on paper! Using them exclusively for fabric will keep the blades perfectly sharp.

8. Batting

No matter how skilled you are, you won’t get very far into making a quilt without batting! It’s one of the best quilting tools for beginners for a reason. Not only does it provide insulation and warmth, but it also helps to even out the weight of the quilt top and backing materials.

Without quality batting, your quilt won’t look as professional or last as long. To make things a bit easier for beginner quilters, you can actually buy a packaged batting sized specifically for their project!

We know this definitive list of the best quilting tools for beginners will give you everything you need to create beautiful and unique quilts with ease. Now all you need is some imagination — so grab your supplies and start stitching!