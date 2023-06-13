The Best Quilting Books You Won’t Want to Miss

As a quilter, maker, and avid reader, you can imagine I have quite a collection of some of the best quilting books on the shelves of my studio. I’m a believer that having the right book for every occasion is not only a benefit to me, but also to my quilting friends who frequently borrow stacks of books from my personal library. Over the years this collection has grown to be quite extensive, and I’m thrilled to share some of my longtime – and more recent – favorites that I love to revisit.

This specific reading list reflects the work of Black creatives who have made a significant impact on the quilting world and whom I admire for their artistry, clarity in voice, storytelling, and perseverance. So dive in to take a look at the best quilting books (in my opinion) that you won’t want to miss out on reading! I love all of these books for different reasons and hope you will too.

Children’s Literature Based on a Quilt

Let’s start with one of my all-time favorite children’s books, Tar Beach by Faith Ringgold. Winner of multiple awards, I found this artist – and this book – through the PBS series Reading Rainbow and immediately bought it for my children (for me, to be honest!) I love the story.

The textile featured on the pages of Tar Beach was created in 1988 is owned by the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Faith Ringgold’s description of the original textile reproduced on the pages of the book; and the incredible sensitivity of the text. I’ve saved our tattered copy for future generations and think of the quilt every time I drive over the George Washington Bridge.

Essays Worth Reading

The next book weaves together interviews, essays, and artist profiles from across multiple crafting communities. This Long Thread: Women of Color on Craft, Community, and Connection is about understanding and sharing one’s perspective. Author and artist Jen Hewett set out to chronicle the journeys of creative women of color by surveying, interviewing, and commissioning essays from them.

Essays and interviews from Jen Hewett’s This Long Thread explore the inspiration behind the work of people of color who quilt, knit, sew, weave, and more.

All of this was an effort to learn how their creativity inspires and affect them and their community. In total, Jen included the voices of 269 contributors into the text, asking all readers to truly spend time with these words and to listen and learn from them. This is an important and enlightening book with a strong message.

Stitching Stolen Lives

Stitching Stolen Lives by Sara Trail and Teresa Duryea Wong is one of the most frequently loaned books in my library. It follows the history and evolution of the Social Justice Sewing Academy and the hundreds of volunteers who have ‘said their names’ by creating blocks, banners, and entire quilts to honor lives lost to violence.

This incredible book should be high on the reading list for anyone interested in social justice and creativity in the youth population.

With touching detail, readers learn about the honorees and the quilters who create a tangible symbol of their lives. This book is also a tribute to the positive, loving spirits of the victims and their surviving loved ones; a call to action; and a plea for empathy and grace toward our fellow humans.

Embroidery and More!

It’s no secret, I love embroidery, and Bianca Springer’s book Represent! Embroidery: Stitch 10 Colorful Projects and 100 + Designs Featuring a Full Range of Shapes, Skin Tones, & Hair Textures does not disappoint with this fun, fresh, and creative approach to stitching. Representation matters, and this how-to book makes it easy to celebrate diversity with needle and thread.

Bianca Springer hit it out of the park with the illustrations and projects in this book.

Featuring more than 50 embroidery motifs of people in a wide variety of body shapes, skin tones, and natural hair styles, the message is clear: beauty is all around us, and seeing one’s self reflected in print (and in thread) makes a difference. From iron-on patches to wearables, Bianca Springer is spreading the love and joy with her creativity.

Keep Reading and Keep Creating

These are just four of the best quilting books by Black makers, and there are so many more. I’m loving revisiting these publications because they showcase the depth of talent and breadth of achievements of people whom I truly admire. Their contributions to my ever-growing library are a vibrant reminder that creativity, compassion, and talent are everywhere around us.

Best,

Vivika