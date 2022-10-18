Technique Tuesday Test Session: Pinked Edges on Pre-Cuts
Ah, pre-cuts! Those magical packages of fabrics in conveniently sized squares and strips, all curated to make lovely, coordinated quilt blocks…
There are many varieties of pre-cut packages. Most commonly, you’ll see fat quarter bundles (18” x 20”), rolls of 2-1/2” strips, and stacks of 5” or 10” squares. Each bundle typically showcases a single fabric collection, and includes two or three pieces of a single print from that fabric collection, with 40-ish total pieces.
But each manufacturer has different names for their bundles and—more importantly–slightly different ways of packaging, cutting, and measuring.
Most manufacturers “pink” the edges of any pre-cut smaller than a fat quarter. These serrated, zigzagged edges prevent the fabric from fraying. (I have seen a few straight-cut bundles, but mostly from retailers creating their own pre-cuts.)
And these pinked edges vary wildly.
If you measure from the outer edge of the “bite,” you can gain as much as a ¼” in size. And conversely, if you measure from the inner edge of the “bite,” you could lose as much as a ¼”.
Check out the results from the pre-cuts I had in my stash—
As much fun as it is to dive right in and start sewing, if you want to make sure everything is accurate, I recommend measuring and, yes, trimming before you sew. (If you like to pre-wash your fabric before sewing, throw your pre-cuts in a lingerie bag and wash before trimming off the pinked edge.)
If you’re really anti-trimming, you should still measure and make sure you sew consistently along the inside or outside edge of the pinked “bite.”
Pre-cuts are a wonderful way to explore a fabric collection, and can yield some truly great designs, so don’t let a little pre-measuring and trimming hold you back!
Bonus Tip! I love little 2-1/2” square pre-cut packs, and impulse-buy them at the fabric store check-out far too often. They make great leaders and enders (super helpful for preventing snarled triangle tips). I’ve been sewing them together into half-square triangles and am slowing building my way to a glorious scrap quilt. You can also create little 4-Patches or 9-Patches to test your ¼” seam allowance on your machine.
