Take a Hike Reader Challenge

Take A Hike!

Introducing our latest Reader Challenge

During the pandemic, we’ve all had to adjust our activity. For some, travel plans and excursions have been cancelled. For almost everyone, day-to-day interactions with people and our world have been altered. But our brains are still active! With eyes wide open, what are you noticing in nature and, perhaps, seeing anew? What patterns are coming into view in a refreshed way? What in the natural world inspires you today?

Our challenge to you, dear readers, is to create a small quilt inspired by looking for beauty in the natural world during a time of chaos: through your own eyes, a microscope or telescope, or your imagination. What forms in nature do you see differently now? We’ve had to limit our activities but not our creative selves so show us your vision!

Rules

Create a small nature-inspired quilt based on the theme ‘Take a Hike!’ The quilt size is flexible and it may be square or rectangular, however, it may not exceed 12″ along any edge nor be smaller than 4″ along any edge. Embellishments must not protrude more than 1/2″ from the surface of the piece. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges. Your entry must be free of any text or images protected by copyright, unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission. To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all of the edges, and one of a detail—by May 16, 2020 to [email protected] with ‘Take a Hike!’ in the subject line. Please include your name, city/state, email address, title of the quilt, dimensions (width x height), and a brief statement about your quilt in the email. You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email. To learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission, visit quiltingdaily.com/photographytips. On May 19, 2020, we will post the finalists at www.quiltingdaily.com/take-a-hike-reader-challenge. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly. Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by June 11, 2020. Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Take a Hike!’ quilt until October 15, 2021. Your artwork will then be returned to you.

Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you are authorizing Golden Peak Media to publish your project in upcoming publications and promotional materials, on our websites, and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing your work!

Photo by Art Illman