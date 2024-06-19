Submissions for Quiltmaker Winter ’25

Quiltmaker is seeking submissions for the Winter 2025 issue that will capture the warmth and comfort of snuggling up on a chilly evening and reflect the beauty of this frosty season. Whether inspiration comes from the starry night sky or the soft glow of a fireplace, we would love to see your creative interpretations.



✓ Delicate snowflakes scattered across a pale blue background

✓ Magical Northern Lights with vibrant, swirling patterns of greens, purples, and blues

✓ A cozy plaid pattern using warm, rich colors in flannels or wool

✓ A serene winter forest scene against a backdrop of snow

✓ Animated snowmen, steaming mugs of hot cocoa, or cozy mittens and warm scarves

✓ A Valentine design to warm a special someone’s heart

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by July 15, 2024 along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics that you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. The finished quilts are due August 28, 2024. This issue will be on sale in late December 2024.

About Quiltmaker:

Quiltmaker speaks to the passionate quilter, sharing with them the latest techniques from around the globe with a focus on the people behind the quilts.



Happy Quilting!

Eileen