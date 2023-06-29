Go Bold

Bold fabrics: Either you love to work with them or scratch your head wondering how you can possibly cut into that large-scale print. With the popularity of designers like Tula Pink, Anna Maria Horner, Kathy Doughty, and fabric houses like Alexander Henry, quilters seek inspiration on how to use unique fabric designs that push them out of their comfort zones.

Whether you like to fussy-cut large florals to create interest in your quilts, allow the fabric to do the heavy lifting in your designs, or are inspired, like I am, by the over-the-top mix of bold prints by Australian quilters, I would love to see your design ideas that showcase large-scale/bold prints and interesting combinations of fabric prints. I am especially interested in featuring BIPOC quilters and their use of traditional fabrics in their quilts.

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by July 10, 2023, along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics that you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. The finished quilts are due September 8, 2023. This issue will be on sale in January 2024.

