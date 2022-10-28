Submissions for Quiltmaker July/August ’23 are Now Open!

I’m looking for designers and writers for our next issue! Send me your creative quilt designs and article ideas about quilting for publication.

Let’s Get Cookin’!

Are you ready to Get Cookin’ with the July/August issue of Quiltmaker magazine? I want to see your best kitchen-inspired projects that you can give as gifts. This could be an “ode to pie” in quilt form, a table set with a table runner and placemats, or perhaps you love making potholders as gifts for friends. Perhaps you love cooking, want to cover every surface in your house with quilts, or have a foodie friend you want to wrap in some quilty love. Whatever your idea is, I want to see it! Projects with international culinary flair are highly encouraged!

Quiltmaker accepts any kind of quilting project including traditional to modern designs that feature traditional piecing, paper piecing, appliqué, embroidery, English paper piecing, and hand embellishments. In other words, anything you enjoy doing, I would love to see it.

Click here to download a PDF with additional submission information and our submission form. We’re happy to answer your questions, too: email [email protected].

Submissions are due by November 7, 2022 for consideration. If selected, your quilt would be due January 9, 2023.

If you’d like to receive our call for submissions emails, contact us at [email protected] to be added to our contact list.

More about Quiltmaker:

Stretching beyond imaginings describes the vibe of Quiltmaker. This magazine is about designers, the designs they create, and the quilting lifestyle. It’s for the seasoned quilter who has made the quilting journey and wants to be challenged with complex techniques, unusual block placements, and unique surface designs for quilts. Quilters learn how to change a quilt design or create their own designs with a fusion of shapes, texture, and color. Along the way, quilters expand their skills by exploring domestic machine accessories, longarm quilting techniques, and using original and novel tools in innovative ways.

Whether you are a quilt designer, quilt enthusiast with a talent for writing, technique lover, or quilt historian, we hope to hear your ideas and see your designs. If you don’t submit, we can’t include you… but if you do submit, you just might just find your work in the pages of Quiltmaker!

Happy quilting!

Tracy Mooney

Editor