Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
40% Off All Print and Digital Magazine Issues! Don't Miss Out! > >
QUICK+EASY QUILTS MAGAZINE Articles 1 min read

Submissions for Quick+Easy Quilts April/May ’24

Tracy Mooney
0 Comments
Don't miss out on Lancaster's newest quilting event — Stitch Fest Lancaster! From free motion quilting to surface design, there are workshops for every interest, plus a shopping marketplace spanning sewing, yarn, beading, and art. Bring your friends for a weekend of quilting, community, and fun.
Scrappy Finish / Spring Holiday

Our readers love a good scrap quilt—they want to use their stash and feel good about it. You may be in the same boat, with every quilt seeming to make more scraps than you use! For our April/May ‘24 issue, I would love to see easy quilts that can be used with scraps or precuts (since those can look very scrappy too!). I would also like to see quick, easy designs that celebrate the season. Spring holidays like Easter, Mother’s Day, or warmer weather, flowers, and rain are all just what quilters need when the weather starts to get warmer after a long winter.

For Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts, we are looking for your personal story to go with your design. This includes a paragraph about your quilt, tips, maybe a recipe (if appropriate), etc. This information often helps us choose designs for the issue, so please include a few sentences with your submission. Submissions need to be unpublished designs, which includes social media. This magazine is all about “quick & easy” quilts, so we include beginner-friendly quilts and projects, quilts that can be done in a weekend.

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by August 7, 2023 along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). If your design is accepted, we will request more information about the design, start talking about any storytelling/bonus content we might need, and choose fabrics for your design. The finished quilts are due October 10, 2023. This issue will be on sale in February 2024.

More about Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts

Quick + Easy Quilts offers lighthearted, beginner-friendly projects for quilters of all experience levels. It’s the magazine to grab when you need a baby quilt, a quick gift idea, or a fun weekend project.

Project submissions may include:

A beginner-friendly pattern using your signature style, technique, or color palette

Your go-to baby quilt pattern or favorite quick quilt gift

An easy quilt that provides lots of opportunity for more advanced quilting or embellishments

A quilt that has a fun story or a charity angle

Pre-cut friendly quilt designs

A trendy technique

Traditional quilts made modern

A home décor item

Bonus points for a recipe!

What are you listening to while making your project? Music, movie, audiobook?

Happy quilting!
Tracy Mooney
Editor

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

Register