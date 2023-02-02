Submissions for Quick+Easy Quilts October / November ’23

“Halloween, Pumpkin Patch, and Feeling Thankful! and Let The Fabric Talk ”

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” Autumn, of course! You know it’s my favorite season—the leaves are changing, the weather is getting cooler, and the air is crisp. I’d love to see easy quilt designs that celebrate your favorite part of fall. That could be apples, falling leave and pumpkin spice. It could be spooky time — Halloween! Or it could be a quilt design for Thanksgiving. I would love to see it!

Next up, since there are so many beautiful and fun fall fabrics coming out this year, do you have a quilt design that lets the fabric do the heavy lifting? A quick quilt design just to showcase that adorable new fabric that you absolutely must have? I want to see that too.

In addition to your quick, easy designs please note the following: for Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts, we are looking for your personal story to go with your design. This includes a paragraph about your quilt, tips, maybe a recipe (if appropriate), etc. This information often helps us choose designs for the issue, so please share a few sentences with your submission. Submissions need to be unpublished designs. This includes posting on social media. This magazine is all about “quick & easy” quilts, so we include beginner-friendly quilts and projects, quilts that can be done in a weekend.

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design.

Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by February 13, 2023 along with the completed Submissions Form. If your design is accepted, we will request more information about the design, start talking about any storytelling/bonus content we might need, and choose fabrics for your design. The finished quilts are due April 17, 2023. This issue will be on sale in August 2023.

More about Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts

This publication features quick and easy projects combined with storytelling elements to make this magazine unique. This publication is approachable, and the quilts are achievable—something welcoming to beginners and still fun for those with more quilting experience. Mixed in with the patterns are personal stories, tips and tools we love, photos from our designers, and maybe even a recipe or two.

Project submissions may include:

✓ A beginner-friendly pattern using your signature style, technique, or color palette ✓ Your go-to baby quilt pattern or favorite quick quilt gift ✓ An easy quilt that provides lots of opportunity for more advanced quilting or embellishments ✓ A quilt that has a fun story or a charity angle ✓ Pre-cut friendly quilt designs ✓ A trendy technique ✓ Traditional quilts made modern ✓ A home décor item ✓ Bonus points for a recipe! ✓ What are you listening to while making your project? Music, movie, audiobook?

We can’t wait to see your submissions! Click here to download a PDF with additional submission information and our submission form. We’re happy to answer your questions, too: email [email protected].

Happy quilting!

Tracy Mooney

Editor