Submissions for McCall’s Quilting March/April ’24

Nature’s Bounty

For the May/June issue of McCall’s Quilting, we’re celebrating Nature’s Bounty in all its seasonal glory as our main theme. Please send your quilt project design ideas inspired by flower and vegetable gardens, wildflowers, trees, bees and other beneficial bugs, summer rainstorms, sunshine, birds, suburban and woodland critters. As the new growth of spring transforms into the colorful abundance of summer, we can sew up some gorgeous home decor items and quilts that bring that loveliness into our homes. To support our main theme of Nature’s Bounty, our secondary theme is Way to Grow!

This means taking projects a step further, introducing new or unusual techniques, interesting border treatments, quilts and projects that start from the center and expand outward, or using less common skills that might not have been used in a while. Not all growth happens in the biological sense, so let’s dig into ways that we ourselves, our creative practice, and the quilts we make can grow and enhance our lives and spaces. We’re hoping to showcase a range of projects, from small, useful, or decorative pieces for the home to big, beautiful bed quilts!

Submission Guidelines

We are so excited to share this news with you and we hope that you will submit a design. Please send a diagram, drawing, or photo of your unpublished idea to [email protected] by August 28, 2023, along with the completed Submissions Form (available here). Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics that you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. The finished quilts are due November 8, 2023. This issue will be on sale in March 2024.

About McCall’s Quilting

McCall’s Quilting is all about customizing your quilts to your lifestyle, and then actually using them. With timely seasonal inspiration and alternate pattern layouts, McCall’s makes it easy for quilters to enhance their lives with quilts.

Happy quilting!

Gigi Levsen

Editor