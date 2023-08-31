Submissions for Love of Quilting May/June ’24

✓ Take your walking foot quilting beyond the ditch with Catherine Redford in our new interactive workshop , starting September 13.

Diamonds are a Quilter’s Best Friend

The issue theme for Love of Quilting May/June ’24 is: Diamonds are a Quilter’s Best Friend. We invite you to design a traditional quilt based on the theme of diamonds! Explore the interplay of value (lightness/darkness) and color to capture the allure of diamonds. When selecting colors and fabric ideas, keep in mind this will be a spring issue; also consider wedding or anniversary quilt designs and trending wedding color palettes. This could also segway into quilts inspired by other gemstones. Let your imagination sparkle to interpret this theme as only you can!

Creative Sparks:

✓ Quilts that use diamond patches ✓ Traditional blocks with diamonds ✓ Multiple blocks that form diamonds when placed together ✓ Appliqué blocks, borders, or embellishments that evoke diamond shapes ✓ Quilting ideas to enhance your design with diamonds ✓ Spring fabric collections* ✓ Wedding or anniversary bed quilts, or other quilty gifts ✓ Trending wedding colors ✓ Gemstone colors

Please include a little about your design inspiration or the story behind it!

Quilt of Valor: We are also looking for an original design that fits the requirements for a Quilt of Valor®.

Submission Guidelines

Design submissions may be any size, placemats to baby quilts, wall hangings to lap or bed size; multiple submissions are welcome. And as always, if you have an outstanding quilt design for us to consider, even if it doesn’t quite fit the issue theme, we welcome that too! If you have any questions, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Important Notes

✓ Design submissions are due by September 11, 2023 for consideration. Please send your previously unpublished ideas (including blogs and social media) in PDF or JPG format, along with the completed Submission Form (available here). ✓ Issues will be live in late March/early April, 2024. *If your quilt features a specific fabric collection, please consider the timing of its availability to accommodate readers who will want to recreate your design! ✓ Once accepted, we will work with you directly to choose fabrics you love and get you in touch with the fabric manufacturers to supply fabrics. (Scrap quilt designs are also welcome!) ✓ Finished quilts would be due in our Golden, Colorado office no later than November 17, 2023.

About Love of Quilting

Love of Quilting is a celebration of community that speaks to the heart of today’s quilter. Accompanied by Love of Quilting TV, this magazine explores traditional styles and how quilters today interpret them.

Happy quilting,

Valerie Uland

Editor