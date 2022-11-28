Stumbling Blocks: Cutting Patches for Paper Foundation Piecing

If you’re intrigued by designs with unusual geometric shapes, sharp points, and angles — paper foundation piecing is definitely the way to go. We know that quilts are more than a bunch of squares and rectangles all stitched together. But determining the patch sizes can be a bit of a guessing game. How you cut those pieces is often a personal preference. (Our patterns suggest cutting the patches at least 1″ larger than the corresponding area on the foundation section.) If you are struggling with this task, here are a few techniques to try:

1. Improvisational

Eyeball the foundation area and randomly whack off a piece of fabric approximately the same shape and large enough to cover the area plus seam allowances. More experienced paper foundation piecers often do it this way.

Randomly cutting foundation pieces is always a guessing game.

And it might work for you, too—if you need a tiny patch. But this method can be a little hit or miss for large patches.

2. Templates

Make an extra copy of the paper foundation section to create templates. Cut out each patch area from your foundation copy. On the non-wax side of freezer paper, trace around the first patch shape, then draw lines ½” away from each traced line. Repeat for all patches, writing the patch numbers and fabric descriptions onto the freezer paper. Then cut your freezer paper templates along the outside drawn lines.

Creating freezer paper templates ensures patches are the right size and shape.

This method will give you the right size and shape templates—and can also be helpful for fussy cutting patches. The beauty of making a freezer paper template is that it can be ironed to the wrong side of your fabric—holding it in place for cutting. Plus, it can be reused multiple times.

Iron the freezer paper template to the wrong side of the fabric.

3. Measuring

Make one extra copy of the foundation as your master. You will be cutting rectangles or squares for this method. Use a ruler to measure the seamline, then measure from the seamline to the widest point perpendicular to the seamline; add 1″ to each of those measurements. Write the dimensions on your master copy.

Taking the time to measure your patches and make a test foundation section can save you frustration and assembly time.

This method can be tricky with some shapes, so we suggest making one test foundation section first to be sure the patch sizes work well. If you come up a little short or too large, re-measure and write the new dimension on your master. When you know the patch sizes work, then cut them all out.



4. Tool

Consider a handy tool from CM Designs. Similar to the previous method, the Add-Enough™ ruler is specifically designed to measure patch sizes for paper foundation piecing. Easy-to-follow directions come with the ruler.

Measure patch sizes using CM Design’s Add-Enough™ ruler.

Give these methods a try to find one that works best for you! Here are some projects to get you inspired: