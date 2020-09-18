Studio Organization Hacks from the Editors at Quilting Daily

September is “Studio Month” here at Quilting Daily, so we’ve decided to take a deep dive into all things studio and organization. In February of this year we re-introduced you to the ladies behind the scenes at Quilting Daily and they shared their best organization tips on Instagram, and boy were they good! They covered everything from embellish organization to small space ideas to sorting salvages and manicure toe separators. Check them all out below and let’s see how we can help you achieve the organized studio of your dreams!

Here is Lori Baker, Acquisitions Editor at Quilting Daily and Host of the Quilt & Tell Podcast, reminding you to remember your vertical space when you approach your quilting organization.

Tiffany Warble, Director of Content at Quilting Daily has a super helpful bobbin tip that will change the way that you look at your next pedicure.

Denise Starck, Editorial Director at Quilting Daily is all about keeping her beads for embellishing contained and organized and her thread sorted by color. Sounds like quilt organization goals to us!

Tracy Mooney, Editor of Quiltmaker Magazine and Host of the Quilt & Tell Podcast has an ingenious tip for scrap storage, especially when it comes to those salvages.

For those of you that don’t have a dedicated quilting space, Ginger Sheehy Tatic, Executive Producer of Video at Quilting Daily the Host of the Quilt & Tell Podcast, has a handy dandy tip for quilting in a small space that involves a small table and an ironing board.

These are just a few of our quilty organizational ideas. Stay tuned throughout the month of September for more ideas and solutions for taming your space to segue into fall and holiday quilting, sewing, and crafting!