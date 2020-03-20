Stress Relief and Renewal Through Quilting, Sewing, Knitting, Crochet, Beads, and Crafts!

Did you know that there’s something you can do from the comfort of your home that can almost instantaneously make you feel happy, inspired, and accomplished? Sew, quilt, knit, crochet, beading, make jewelry—Crafting!

Crafting Is Good For You!

Years ago, I started experiencing debilitating back pain. A disc in my lower back slipped and ultimately burst. Surgery was not a viable option because I have severe arthritis in my lower back. Ultimately, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder that left me unable to work (shop, cook, take care of my kids…) for more than a few hours a day. Even walking for more than 20 minutes wiped me out. It was a dark time in my life.

One day I was listening to a craft podcast where Alicia Paulsen was the guest. She described how she was hit by a garbage truck and was bedridden for years and suffered through pain and surgeries to repair the damage to her foot. And get this, embroidery saved her. She said that hand sewing rewires your brain and helped her cope with pain. It stopped me in my tracks. You mean that doing the activity that I love—quilting—can make me feel better? Sign me up!

After doing some research, I learned that she was right. Doing handwork (sewing, knitting, embroidery, etc.) causes your brain to release the neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin. These chemicals are sometimes referred to as “happy chemicals” because they create the feeling of pleasure. It’s a natural anti-depressant and scientists believe that its function is to make us repeat activities that give us pleasure in order for our species to survive. That’s why eating makes us so happy. And that’s why crafting makes us so happy!

Look, I’m not a scientist, so I’m reluctant to get into explaining this… but the bottom line is sewing, quilting, knitting, embroidery, painting, crafts are good for you! They make you happy, lower stress, lower blood pressure, and keep you healthy. So, the next time your spouse tells you that you don’t need more fabric, tell them that they don’t need that new golf club either (amiright?). Then when they say that golf is a healthy activity, well here is some documentation with which to respond:

According to NPR, learning a new skill keeps your brain active and can postpone cognitive aging and dementia. The harder the activity, the better. So, bring on the Millefiori or La passacaglia quilt, a Celtic knit, or Tunisian Crochet!

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2014/05/05/309006780/learning-a-new-skill-works-best-to-keep-your-brain-sharp

Crafting is a natural antidepressant.

https://www.cnn.com/2014/03/25/health/brain-crafting-benefits/

Why quilting is good for us—from the effect of color on mood, to lowering blood pressure.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2002862/Why-quilting-uniquely-good-us.html

The relationship between quilting and wellbeing.



https://academic.oup.com/jpubhealth/article/34/1/54/1550848

Purls of Wisdom

The repetitive nature of knitting is naturally meditative. Want to enhance the effects? Read this series of three blog posts by Suzan Colón, a New York City-based yoga instructor, writer, and knitter.

A review of How to Knit a Flexible Mind and More (2014) by Betsan Corkhill.

The effects of knitting on Anorexia



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19367130

So, whether you are looking for an excuse to buy more fabric, yarn, or beads, looking to keep your brain active, or maybe you are just trying to breakup with your phone, crafting is good for you! But we all knew that didn’t we?

Happy Crafting!

Tracy Mooney

Pin 1 Share 499 Shares