Stitched with Love: Heart Quilting Motifs

There are so many ways to add extra love into your quilting projects—you can piece hearts using different patchwork techniques, there are heart appliques that you can sprinkle over the surface of your quilt (or place them deliberately, of course), and then, the cherry on top of every quilting project—the quilting motif. Heart quilting motifs are the ideal finishing touch, reinforcing all the love you’ve sewed into the quilt. We’ve got a lot of great options of heart motifs for Valentine’s Day (and any other time of year); I’ve compiled some of my favorite heart quilts here.

The Kissing Hearts digital quilting motif is sweet and simple—it won’t take over your quilt but will complement it beautifully. It could be adapted to fit over just about any quilt block, and you can rotate it over the surface of the quilt to create a more complex motif.

If you want a heart motif that is a little more traditional, check out the Sweethearts Block 2 digital quilting motif. I love this one because it’s bordered by a feathered heart; it combines two of the most popular, enduring motifs in quilting history. This one would look especially beautiful in plain setting squares.

To further expand upon that motif, the Sweethearts Block 1 digital quilting motif has not only a heart with a feathered heart, it also has a pair of adorable little love birds AND another heart surrounding the complete motif. This motif is really cute and special; it will truly elevate any quilt project.

Speaking of cute and special, this Teddy Bear digital quilting motif with a heart inside of it is just that—perfect for a kids or baby quilt. You could quilt the bears tumbling across the surface of the quilt, bringing lots of love and cuddles with them. It’s not too fancy or complicated so it can be completed quickly.

The Holiday Hearts digital quilting motif sounds like it’s designed for Christmas quilts, but I’d love this on a bright, springtime floral quilt! This is another design that could be rotated within a block to create a more complex, medallion-style motif.

Another motif that would enhance a floral quilt is the pretty Love Leaf digital quilting motif. This one is designed to fit perfectly within a square block and is ready to make your quilt project even more beautiful. The shapes flow in and out of one another, making it look floral, feathery, modern, traditional, and full of love straight from the heart all at once.

Finally, if you’re wanting a versatile heart motif that will lend itself to multiple applications—blocks, borders, sashes, allover quilting—check out the FREE Teardrop Hearts digital quilting motif. This is one motif you can adapt to practice your freemotion quilting skills (I was freemotion practicing the motif in the header photo—I think I need to practice significantly more to get it consistent!). Or you can download the motif to plan your perfectly lovely project, for Valentine’s Day or any time of year.

Let’s quilt all kinds of love into our quilt projects—you can never have too much! Happy quilting!