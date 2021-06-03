Stars, Stripes, and 4th of July Home Decor!

If you haven’t already, it’s high time to start pulling out your beloved 4th of July Home Decor! Or better yet, how about making some new decor this year to swath your home and celebrate our country’s independence? We get downright giggly when it comes to patriotic quilts, wall hangings, and other sorts of home decor. We love how these items always manage to make our homes feel so fun and festive! That’s why we’ve created this patriotic round up of 4th of July home decor and we think you’re going to love it!

Cosmic Stars Patriotic Table Runner

Cosmic Stars by Deborah Kalenty

An array of blue and red stars on a bed of white, surrounded by a star-filled blue border will bring your table to life! We’re absolutely in love with the Cosmic Star patriotic table runner pattern by Deborah Kalenty.

Patriotic Pillow

Need a quick project? Make this pillow in a couple of hours-start to finish. There is no hand finishing if you use our lapped back methods.

Firecrackers for the Fourth

Enjoy the Firecrackers for the Fourth by Patrick Lose from Quilting Celebrations 2011 Spring Summer issue. Put a “pop’ in your holiday celebrations with this great patriotic banner and table topper that will enhance any dècor.

Soaring Heights

Mary Hertel’s patriotic eagle, the perfect wall hanging or table topper for your Fourth of July festivities. With foundation piecing used to make this quilt, there is some added three-dimensional fun with the stripes on the flag. Make Mary’s quick festive design just in time for Independence Day!

Grand Ol’ Flag

This traditional quilt design turns patriotic with red, white and blue fabrics and strip piecing. Designer Judy Olmstead used the traditional Apple Core patch and strip piecing to create the illusion of a waving flag. The stars in her quilt are fussy-cut from a star fabric and finished with fusible raw edge applique.

Charming Flags

Charming Flags by Carol Bader

Express your love for the flag by making these small, scrappy wall hangings designed by Carol Bader. One is made with tumbler shapes that are easily pieced and bound by machine, while the other is ideal for handwork using English paper piecing and a knife-edge finish. Pattern includes full instructions and templates for both wall hangings.

We love each and every one of these pieces and there’s even more patriotic quilts and decor to thumb through for extra inspiration in our Best Selling Patriotic Quilts Pattern Collection, as well as our Best of Patriotic Quilts Lookbook! Will you be making any patriotic quilts or home decor this season? If so, comment below and attach a pic. We’d love to see!