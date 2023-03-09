McCalls Quilting Starry Sampler Tutorials
In the May/June 2023 issue of McCall’s Quilting, we introduced a new series quilt, Starry Sampler, designed by Scott Flanagan. It’s a bright, bold, dynamic quilt with a lot of different star blocks in different sizes. Most of the quilt is constructed using easy, basic patchwork techniques you’ve probably done hundreds of times, but there are a couple of techniques that some might not be as familiar with. Check out each Starry Sampler tutorial below to learn these techniques, get exclusives tips, and much more!
McCall’s Quilting Starry Sampler Tutorials
- How to Make Three Color Hourglass Units, Four at a TimeIn the May/June 2023 issue of McCall’s Quilting, we introduced a new series quilt, , designed by Scott Flanagan. It’s a bright, bold, dynamic quilt…
Like what you learned? Check out these issues of McCall’s Quilting for more.
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
Join the Conversation!