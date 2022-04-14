Staff Picks: Bonnie Hunter Quilt Patterns

April is scrap quilting month here at Quilting Daily and what better way to celebrate than with a nod to the scrap queen herself, Bonnie Hunter! We found this lovely roundup of a few of our favorite Bonnie Hunter quilt patterns and they still hold true today. So, check them out and give them a whirl!

Are you a Bonnie Hunter fan? We are too! I personally love her infectious enthusiasm and think that her “Scrap User System” is inspiring. I am also blessed to work with her in every issue of Quiltmaker through her column Addicted to Scraps. We wanted to do a roundup of our favorite patterns by the queen of scrap quilts. Of course, I had to ask around the Quilting Daily office to see what everyone else liked too—it was a Bonnie lovefest around here today. Here is what the team had to say:

Lazy Sunday

Vanessa Lyman, Executive Producer, Quilting Daily and Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting

“I love how intensely scrappy this is—I mean, Bonnie Hunter, right? But my favorite part is the secondary pattern of the purple chain coming in from the sides. The pieced border is intense; I admit, I’m a little intimidated, but once I build my stash more, I’m totally trying this one.

Denise Starck, Editorial Director, Quilting

“I made Bonnie’s Lazy Sunday quilt pattern in a more planned color palette instead of completely scrappy – it was so much fun and is one of my most favorite quilts!”

Wanderlust

Anissa Arnold, former Managing Editor, Quilting

“My favorite Bonnie Hunter pattern is Wanderlust. I love stars, Flying Geese, and scrappy quilts so Wanderlust is heaven for me.”

Eileen Fowler, Associate Editor, Quilting Daily

“If you could see my stash of colorful batik scraps you would totally understand my attraction to Bonnie’s Wanderlust quilt. Stars galore in bright colors against a black background to make them pop—that’s my kind of quilt! I’m wondering why I haven’t made this quilt already!”

If you love this pattern as well, make sure to sign up for the Wanderlust Quilt with Bonnie Hunter – Scrap Quilting Basics from Beginning to Binding! Online Workshop. In this online course, world class scrap quilter Bonnie Hunter takes you step-by-step through the process of creating her Wanderlust quilt. Scrappy Stars explode with color and come together easily in a variety of methods for simple unit construction. Better hurry up though, the workshop runs 4/8 – 5/6 and registration closes 4/22.

Punkin’ Patch

Lori Baker, former Editor of McCalls Quilting

“I love scrap quilts. I especially love string-pieced scrap quilts. Punkin’ Patch is such a fun fall quilt—and just think how many of my orange scraps I can use to make the pumpkins. Then the pieced border will take a big pile of my green scraps. I’m totally putting this quilt on my to-do list.”

Take A Spin

Annette Falvo, former Editor Quilting Daily

“I enjoy quilts that are easy but look complicated. Take a Spin is made from two basic units – Flying Geese and triangle-squares. Bonnie’s magic is in her use of fabric placement. This is a pattern that would look great whether it’s made from scraps, precuts, or holiday-themed fabrics!”

Blue Ridge Beauty

Tracy Mooney, Editor Quiltmaker Magazine | Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts and Host of the Quilt & Tell Podcast

“My personal fave—well, today anyway—is Blue Ridge Beauty. I love how scrappy it is, yet it still looks cohesive. There is something so soothing about a blue quilt. Definitely a quilt I would want to snuggle under!

What is your favorite Bonnie Hunter quilt design? Leave a comment below and let us know.