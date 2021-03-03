Song Quilts with Fiber Nation | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 15

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast

Yes, the QA Podcast has been on hiatus, but Susan and Vivika will be back soon with a new season of episodes that take a deep dive into the fascinating world of art quilting.

In the meantime, don’t miss this bonus episode from our sister podcast, Fiber Nation. In this episode, Allison Korleski delves into the song quilts of Eliza Hardy Jones, and along the way explores how these quilts visually transcribe a piece of music, note for note.

“Steal Away to Jesus” Quilt by Eliza Hardy Jones • Sung by Mary Ann Pettway•Gees Bend, Alabama, 2018 Photo courtesy of the artist

You might remember reading about Eliza’s work in Quilting Arts Magazine or hearing her lecture at QuiltCon 2020. I love how Allison stitches this story together and includes the voice of American treasure, Gees Bend quilter Mary Ann Pettway. Her masterful voice singing “Steal Away to Jesus” – and the story behind the quilt – literally brought me to tears.

Art is art, no matter the medium, and we all have so much to learn from each other.

For now, enjoy this bonus episode, and Susan and I will be back later this Spring!