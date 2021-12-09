Something Special For You: A Holiday Countdown for Quilters

Have you signed up for the Piece on Earth Holiday Countdown yet? You have until 12/31 to get in on this quilt-tastic holiday advent calendar filled to the brim with patterns, videos, recipes, good cheer, and more. Those that have been following along are raving about the value of the patterns and surprises offered. So much so, our wheels are turning for more fun countdown calendars in the future…Get yours now before the fun wraps up!

Why do the kiddos get all the fun? Don’t you deserve something special just for you? Join me for a 13-day holiday countdown for quilters—that’s a baker’s dozen of patterns, videos, recipes, and more!

Last year, I realized that I always bought my kids those Advent/holiday countdown calendars, but I never actually had one myself. It made me feel left out of the fun. So I started to think about what I wish was in my countdown calendar. This year, when we were coming up with ideas for end of the year fun for our readers, I suggested we create our very own countdown calendar filled with goodies ALL quilters love. Everyone on our team thought it was a great idea and here we are!

I wanted to make sure everyone can participate—not just people who celebrate Christmas. So, while there are some Christmas and some Hanukkah patterns, almost every single project is one that can be made non-denominational simply by changing the fabric you use.

To personalize it a bit, you get to spend nearly two weeks with me. I handpicked every single quilt pattern and surprise in this collection. I share treasured family recipes, the silliest jokes I could find (there are some real groaners that Dad will love!), and even a playlist I made just for you.

For $24.99 you get a whopping 43 patterns! That’s less than 60 cents a pattern! (I know what is included, and even I am shocked at the deal you are getting.) And just like any countdown calendar, you can savor it one day at a time or binge the whole thing at once. It’s totally up to you!

It was a labor of love to share a little bit of myself with you. I hope you love it as much as I think you will.

Please, tell your friends—or maybe even buy this as a gift for your quilting bestie! It is the perfect gift for the quilter in your life. Sign up for our the countdown HERE!

Happy holidays and happy quilting!

Tracy