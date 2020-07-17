So Many Home Décor Projects in One Workshop!

Do you have some rooms in your home that need a fresh new look? In the Creative Quilting for Home Décor online course, instructor Kate Colleran will show you how to make quilted pieces that will brighten up any room in your home.

Kate will demonstrate how to create:

Quilted pillows

Table runners

Table toppers

Placemats

Just a few of the great home décor project from Kate’s workshop.

Kate will show you how to customize and coordinate all of the above to work perfectly in your space.

Throughout the course, she’ll share a variety of her favorite techniques for creating:

Flying geese

Working with hexagons

Paper piecing tips

Some variations for borders and bindings.

Then you can choose the method or methods, that work for you.

Kate shares her techniques for flying geese to make these great pillows!

In this video from the workshop, Kate shares her tips for redesigning and resizing blocks to create a wall hanging or table runner.

Kate Colleran:

Welcome back to Creative Quilting for Home Decor. I’m Kate Colleran. And today what we’re going to do is, I’m going to show you how to take those paper piece blocks and do something a little bit different with them. Did you have fun with them? Aren’t they cute? Maybe though you decided that you didn’t want to have a table runner, or maybe you’d like to have a project that’s a little bit bigger. So we’re going to talk about how to change up the size and change up the look of your block. And that’ll be really fun, because you can take this and do all sorts of different things with it. So right here on the table what we have, is this great table topper, wall quilt. I don’t know what you want to call it. It can go on a lot of different places. It’s about 28 inches square.



And I started out with the exact same size paper piece block that I did before. And you can see them right here, but instead of just sewing the two blocks together, we added some sashing and this fun little pop of a sashing square. And then we sewed the four units together with some more sashing. We added some borders. Remember our table runner only had one border and this one has three borders, one skinny little one in the middle, which is really fun for a pop of color. You’ll also notice that this particular quilt has a totally different binding. It’s got this really fun flanged machine binding, and I’m going to show you that in a later lesson, it’s really cool. So let’s get started on how we did this. So we’re going to put this away for a minute.



And we started with our four blocks or our four sections that make a block, just like we did before. And if you remember back to our little table runner, swirl these suckers around, there we go, they were put together like that. Remember that, but you can see how different this looks in a monochromatic scheme. I used all blues and I relied on value changes to really make the block stand out. So you can see I have sort of a medium color here. Then we went to a dark, we went to a light, a medium dark, and then another color here just for a pop of color. That’s sort of like a medium light. I think we hit them all, didn’t we? That sounds good. So now what we want to do is make it bigger. So we’re going to expand this out and we’re going to put in our sashing.



So what I’ve got here, is I’ve got two blocks, two sections with a dark blue sashing in between. And then I would do the same thing down here, but you’ll notice not only did I do sashing, I turned my blocks around. Because I thought it would be fun to do a slightly different design and I could sew these like this. So what I would do is I would sew the block to the sashing. Then this block to the sashing. I’m going to press into the sashing because my sashing is nice and dark. So I’m going to press in here. And then I’m going to take a few more sashing strips. I’m going to sow them to a little light blue square in the center, press out to my sashing strips. And then I can sew all of this together. And because these were pressed in here and these are pressed out when I lay them on top and sew them together, those little seams will nest perfectly. And I’m going to make four big blocks, the sashing in the middle.



Once I have that block done and another block done, we’re going to do exactly the same thing. We’re going to take our little sashing strip, this one’s a little longer and don’t worry we gave you the sizes for everything in your materials. We’re going to lay this one out with a big sashing in between here. We’re going to make another unit just like this down here and lay them out with another sashing strip with a little center square. And then when I have all four of these sewn together, I can then add on my borders and my borders are under here somewhere. I think they jumped ship on me. Uh, here they are. I know they were here somewhere. So, once I have my four blocks sewn together with my sashing in between. And if you look at it, the big quilt looks exactly like the little quilt. Block, block, sashing, block, block, sashing, kind of cute.



And then I’ll take these and I’ll just start sewing on my borders. And I’ve got a dark blue border here first. Then I’ve got my little skinny pop a color border right here, followed by my medium dark. And that just really sets this off beautifully. And you get with this little pop a color right in the middle. I think that just pops all the borders up. This, like I said, ends up about 28 inches square. If you wanted yours a little bit bigger, well you could make some of your borders just a little bit bigger. I like to keep this first one, the same size as the sashing. I think it just looks really good that way, but you could certainly increase the size of either of these and that would just increase the size of your quilt. And you already know how to figure out how your borders are, remember. You measure through the center and cut your border to size and then measure through the center and cut the border to size. So if you want to make them bigger, you can do it yourself.



All right. But what’s another way you can make this bigger? Well, we can make our little paper piece section bigger. What I have over here is I’ve got this one, this one finishes out at seven and a half inches. So now you can imagine if I started with this, did some sashing in between, made four sections just like before, that’d be a much bigger quilt. As a matter of fact, in your class handouts, there’ll be directions to make it about 40 inches square, which is a great size for a wall hanging or even just a really nice baby quilt. And I bet you’re wondering why did she pick seven and a half inches?



Well, because it fits on one piece of paper. If I had made my block any bigger, it wouldn’t have fit on one piece of paper and I would’ve had to tape them together. But this way, this paper piecing fits on one regular sheet of paper and you can just go to town and make them, and we’ll include this as well. Now let’s say you’re looking at this and you’re thinking, “Well, I want to use my scraps. I’ve got this whole bin of scraps. Can I do that? And will this look good?” Yeah, it’ll look good. What you could do. And I’ll bet you’ll recognize this fabric from my little hexie pillow. Here’s some scraps that were leftover from my hexie pillow.



And what I did was I kept this fabric right here, the same, and then the colors the same, but the fabrics are different. Isn’t that fun. And all my centers are going to be different too. So there’s lots of different things that you could do with this paper piece block, to make the quilt the size that you want. So again, you could make it in a runner, you could make it square. You can make them bigger, you could make them scrappy. A lot of fun, different things that you can do. In another lesson I’m going to show you how to make that really cool flanged binding. See you then.

