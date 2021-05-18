Scrolls & Rolls: A Snippet Scroll Reader Challenge

Art for art’s sake is a beautiful, enjoyable thing! We are so fascinated by the artwork of Ana Buzzalino in the Summer 2021 issue plus the countless creatives who have been posting their own snippet scrolls and rolls on social media. Their work is charming, thoughtful, breathtaking, hopeful, and—in some ways—a very fitting way to demonstrate the artistic experience of working with what you have in arm’s reach. Some are made with vintage linens and lace, some are sprinkled with colorful scraps, while others are printed, stamped, and uniquely embellished.

Join fellow Quilting Arts readers to create a snippet scroll—primarily using scraps, leftover bits, found objects, and so on—to tell a story. Use the artwork in the Summer issue as inspiration if you’d like, but make the scroll unique to you and your aesthetic. Share your scroll with us and we’ll publish a selection of readers’ artwork in the Winter 2021 issue.

Rules

Create a snippet scroll to tell a story about something important to you or that touches your heart. We encourage you to use scraps and items you already have but you may buy additional supplies, if needed. The size is flexible, however, it may not exceed 40″ in length (unrolled) or 5″ in height. The scroll may be made with any materials but must contain some fabric and stitching. The use of a center spool or baton is optional. Your entry must be free of any text or images protected by copyright unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you provide that written permission with your submission. To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed entry to an email—one of the whole, unrolled scroll (showing as much of the ‘feature’ side as possible) and one of a detail of the scroll—by August 15, 2021 to [email protected], with ‘Snippets Scrolls’ in the subject line. Each photo should not exceed 2 MB in size. Please include your name, city/state, email address, title of the scroll (if any), dimensions (height x full unrolled length), and a brief statement about your scroll and its story in the email. Only one entry, per person, please. To learn tips for photographing Reader Challenge submissions, visit quiltingdaily.com/photographytips. On August 18, 2021, we will post the finalists at quiltingdaily.com/snippet-scrolls-reader-challenge. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly. Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by September 10, 2021. If you are a finalist: Put your name on your scroll. Indicate the top, if needed. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your Snippet Scroll until January 15, 2022. Your artwork will then be returned to you.

NOTE: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you are authorizing Golden Peak Media to publish your project in upcoming publications and promotional materials, on our websites, and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing your work!

ARTWORK AT TOP: “The one that started it all” by Ana Buzzalino