Sneak Peek: Quiltmaker Magazine May/June Issue

The May issue of Quiltmaker magazine coincides with two personal milestones—my 2nd anniversary as editor of Quiltmaker and my 50th birthday. My first day on the job was actually the day after my birthday and Mother’s Day—that was a busy week! If you told me even five years ago that I would be the editor of such an iconic quilting magazine, I would have laughed. It’s funny how life can be such an unexpected journey sometimes. You just never can tell where your passion can take you, so dream big!

The May/June issue of Quiltmaker magazine has 11 projects, precut friendly quilts, appliqué and pieced designs.

For my birthday, I decided to celebrate with my friends. My dear friend Teri Lucas joins us with her quilt Reminders. This quit is a progressive quilt pattern, meaning each block gets progressively harder as you go along so you learn new techniques. It is a great beginner quilt.

Teri Lucas designed, made, and quilted this beautiful quilt. Zoom in to see how she quilted a different design in each block.

Christina Cameli shows off her new fabric collection Moongate in her design High Score. As she was designing this quilt, the blocks reminded her of the game Space Invader’s. Can you see it?

Christina designed, made, and quilted this quilt using her fabric collection Moongate for Maywood Fabrics.

Karen Gibbs from Banyan Batiks shows us a really cool technique with her quilt Twisted Stick Candy. This design is all about the technique she uses to create the striped sections. Once you get that down, you can improvise to make this quilt your own. I can imagine this quilt done in festive colors to look like peppermint sticks!

Twisted Stick Candy was designed and made by Karen Gibbs, quilted by Christine Perrigo.

Finally, I polled my friends on the most unusual fabric they ever put on the back of their quilt in “Watch Your (Quilt) Back!”. I got some interesting answers like terry cloth, rayon, laminated cotton, and canvas drop cloths. What is the most unusual fabric you have ever used for a quilt back?

CuddleÒ backing on a pieced top. Photo provided by Sewtopia.

Over the past two years, a lot has changed at Quiltmaker. We added designer profiles to our patterns and Modern Musings to our regular features. The Quilting Company is now Quilting Daily and QuiltingDaily.com is sleek, fast, and chock full of quilty content. We are also hosting our first ever juried competition “Pieces of the Past”. I hope you like all of the new things happening at Quilting Daily as much as we do.

Thanks for celebrating this issue with me.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy

The May/June 2020 issue of Quiltmaker Magazine will be available March 31!