Sister/Quilting Trips are about Making Memories | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 62

Lori and her sister, Angie Brown, take us along on their quilting adventure—and we are here for it! After Tracy, Lori, and Ginger check in and catch up, we travel to Nebraska quilt shops and the Quilt Museum, then head to Hamilton Missouri on a trip to remember! We also add a new segment—2-minutes of Kindness. Stay tuned for your call to action!
Opening Segment
Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up.
Panasonic Iron
Pressing Matters Series starts November 1st at https://www.youtube.com/c/fonsandporter
Bomber Jacket
The Windham Quilted Bomber Jacket Sew-Along starts November 1st at https://www.sewdaily.com/ It’s free—Come join the fun!
Open Studios | Sister Roadtrip!
Angie Brown
Lincoln, Nebraska
Cosmic Cow Quilt Shop, Lincoln, NE. www.cosmiccowfabricsandquilting.com
Trunk Photo
Lori Goes to the Museum
International Quilt Museum, Lincoln Nebraska www.internationalquiltmuseum.org
Exhibits
Trying To Make Sense of It, 9/11, Loss & Memorial Quilts www.internationalquiltmuseum.org/exhibition/trying-make-sense-it-9/11-loss-and-memorial-quilts
Iwo Jima Quilt
Grief Tree
Modern Meets Modern www.internationalquiltmuseum.org/exhibition/modern-meets-modern
Double Edged Love
Double Edged Love description
Freemont Nebraska
Country Traditions Shop www.countrytraditionsonline.com
Scott Flanagan on Quilt & Tell https://www.quiltingdaily.com/man-with-plan-podcast/
Hamilton, MO
Plan Your Visit https://visitmsqc.com/
Missouri Star Quilt Company www.missouriquiltco.com
Lori and Angie in the Rain
2-Minutes of Kindness
Paper Pattern Play by Lotta Jansdotter
Everyday Style by Lotta Jansdotter
Call to Action—For the next two weeks, your mission, if you choose to take it, is to reach out to a quilting friend you haven’t talked to in a while. Call, send a text or email, mail a card or a book to them and let them know that you are thinking of them.
