Sew Easy: How to Cut 45-Degree Bands

Quilting Daily
Our team is thrilled to share a little quilting magic with you as we dive into the world of learning how to cut 45-degree bands! If you’ve ever wondered how to create those stunning diagonal strips that add a dynamic flair to your quilts, you’re in for a treat. Whether you’re a seasoned quilter looking to expand your skills or a beginner eager to learn, this article is designed to guide you through the process step by step. When making bands of 45-degree diamonds, such as for a Lone Star design, these steps ensure less waste and more accuracy. So, grab your favorite fabric, your trusty rotary cutter, and let’s embark on this creative journey together.

Step-by-Step Sew Easy Instructions

1

Sew band in desired order, off-setting by approximate finished width of strips.

2

Trim off-set edge by aligning 45-degree mark on ruler with a seam (along blue and light pink).

3

Trim band as shown.

4

Re-position band, aligning cut edge with desired measurement on ruler.

5

Cut band.

6

Continue cutting until you have number of units indicated.

Tip: The 45-degree mark on your ruler can be used for more than diamond strip set, but the basic positioning and cutting are the same.

Check out this Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how to cut 45-degree bands? Then we recommend watching this super helpful video our team pulled together with some help from the experts:

Now that we’ve covered just about everything you need to know about cutting 45 degree bands, we know you’ll be creating fun, unique designs in no time!

Products Used:

Havel’s Self-Healing Cutting Mat

Havel’s 6″ x 24″ Fabric Ruler

Havel’s 45mm Rotary Cutter

Aurifil 40wt. Cotton Thread (Fuchsia)

Wool Pressing Pad

Travel Iron

Starch

Performance Icon™ Sewing Machine by PFAFF® (Visit pfaff.com to find a retailer near you)

Fabric from Garden Glory by Maja Ronnback & Abstract Collage by Ampersand, both for Paintbrush Studio Fabrics.

Check out Havel’s Sewing for more information and a complete catalog.

Time to Try This Method Yourself!

Learning how to cut 45-degree bands may seem like a daunting task at first, but we hope this article has shown you that with a little practice and patience, it’s a technique well within your reach! These diagonal strips can breathe new life into your quilts, adding depth, movement, and a touch of elegance. If you decide to try out this technique for yourself, be sure to share your experience with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below! Click here to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: Cutting 45-Degree Bands. Want to learn even more tips and tricks? Then visit our Sew Easy index to for more great content from our team!

Register