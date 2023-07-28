Shopping Cart

VIDEOS Articles 2 min read

Sew Easy Lesson: How to Make Triangle Squares 8 at a Time

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
how to make triangle squares 8 at a time
As many of us know, in the realm of quilting and patchwork, creating triangle squares is an essential skill. It forms the foundation for countless mesmerizing designs. From classic quilt patterns to modern artistry, these versatile shapes add depth and dimension to your fabric creations. But for quilters seeking time-saving techniques, the conventional method of making triangle squares two-at-a-time might not always suffice. So we’re here to help you learn how to make triangle squares 8 at a time!

By combining ingenuity and precision, this innovative method empowers quilters to increase their productivity without sacrificing quality. Another added bonus? This technique gives you the freedom to experiment with patterns and layouts that were once limited by conventional methods.

Want more fun and simple quilting tips, tricks, and inspiration like this? Check out our collection of Sew Easy Lessons!

Check It Out

Step-by-Step Instructions on How to Make Triangle Squares Eight at a Time

1

First, on wrong side of lighter square, mark diagonal line from corner to corner. This will be your cutting line. Mark sewing lines ¼” away from each side of cutting line. Repeat for opposite diagonal.

how to make triangle squares 8 at a time

2

Next place marked square on top of darker square, right sides facing; sew along marked sewing lines.

3

Now cut the sewn squares vertically and horizontally to make four equal sections.

how to make triangle squares 8 at a time

4

Then cut along marked cutting lines to make eight triangle-squares.

5

Press seam allowances toward darker fabric.

how to make triangle squares 8 at a time

Check out this Sew Easy Video

If you’re still not sure how to make triangle squares 8 at a time, we’ve got good news! With the help of some experts, our team pulled together this oh-sew helpful video. Be sure to check it out:

Now that we’ve covered just about everything you need to know for fussy cutting, we know you’ll be creating fun, unique designs in no time!

Products Used

Havel’s Self-Healing Cutting Mat

Havel’s 6″ x 24″ Fabric Ruler

Havel’s 45mm Rotary Cutter

Aurifil 40wt. Cotton Thread (Fuchsia)

Wool Pressing Pad

Travel Iron

Starch

Performance Icon™ Sewing Machine by PFAFF® (Visit pfaff.com to find a retailer near you)

Fabric from Garden Glory by Maja Ronnback & Abstract Collage by Ampersand, both for Paintbrush Studio Fabrics.

Check out Havel’s Sewing for more information and a complete catalog.

Time to Try This Method Yourself!

So, armed with newfound knowledge of how to make triangle squares 8 at a time, it’s time to set forth and conquer your quilting projects with unwavering confidence. As you witness your quilts come to life one triangle square at a time, may your quilting endeavors be filled with joy and inspiration. Happy quilting!

Click here to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: 8-at-a-Time Triangle-Squares. Want to learn even more tips and tricks? Then visit our Sew Easy index to for more great content from our team!





Register