Satomi Hoar & The Joys of Traditional Quilts

Summer is almost here! The time of year when we revel in sun, color, and play. I could think of no one who better encompasses this than Satomi Hoar of Satomi Quilts. Satomi’s modern traditional designs are joyously whimsical and practically radiate sunshine.

“I’m from rural northern Japan and now live in beautiful northwest Connecticut with my husband and two young children. I began quilting nearly ten years ago when my husband’s mother, an experienced quilter originally from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, offered to teach me. She taught me hand applique, hand quilting, paper piecing, and techniques that she had spent decades learning, refining and teaching others. The first quilt I made with her assistance changed my life! I’ve been making quilts and handmade items for my family and for local charitable causes ever since.” – Satomi Hoar, Textile Artist

Drawing her inspiration from nature, travel, daily life, and experiences, Satomi’s designs capture both moments in time and the essence of the vibrant individual behind them.

Satomi Hoar’s quilts make us feel the joy of summertime Jars & Stripes Forever by Satomi Hoar

The Beginning of Satomi’s Quilting Journey

Satomi came to her unique Modern Traditional style of quilting, through hand quilting, appliqué, and paper piecing. Which says a lot about both her own fortitude and the skill of her mother-in-law who introduced her to each technique. Like the rest of us, once introduced to quilting, she was hooked. Since then, she has gone on to test out patterns for designers, start her own quilting company, be featured on podcasts and in magazines, and to teach at events country-wide; taking her hard learned lessons and smoothing the way for the rest of us.

“I’m a modern quilt pattern designer now but I learned how to make traditional quilts at the beginning of my quilting journey. I started quilting after my 2nd son was born. I’m so fortunate that my husband’s mother, an experienced quilter originally from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, offered to teach me. I learned hand appliqué, hand quilting and foundation paper piecing from her. After completing many quilt projects, I felt almost a need to create new quilt designs to reflect myself as my interest in modern quilting grew. All of these experiences from the very beginning influenced my creative vision in designing quilt patterns.”

To Traditional Piecing and Beyond!

While she uses many different quilting techniques, Satomi’s favorite is traditional piecing. “At first glance, it seems like it would be an easy thing to do but there are so many methods involved. That was one of the things that I found most fascinating when I first started quilting. For example, to make Flying Geese blocks or Half Square Triangles, there isn’t only one way to make them: there are actually 3 or 4 different ways to make them. Also, we can do so much using simple basic blocks and then transforming them into something original or something more complicated. I really enjoy using traditional piecing technique with a variety of methods to create what I imagine – and what I love.”

Reverse appliqué quilt block by Satomi Hoar

When teaching Satomi enjoys reverse appliqué “because it’s not often seen in the quilting community and it’s a unique technique for people who want to learn new things. It’s both fun and fulfilling to help reverse appliqué beginners get started and then to share and trade tips for success with them.” In fact, I first came across Satomi’s work at QuiltCon Atlanta 2023 where she taught a class on reverse appliqué techniques. So if you’re looking for something new to try, give reverse appliqué a go! It is a great way to play with texture and depth in quilted projects.

Satomi creates her designs using EQ8. Which if you haven’t experienced EQ8 yet, find a fellow quilter who has it and give it a go. It is seriously life changing in terms of design time, organization, and inspiration for variation. “I usually draw my ideas on the EQ8 quilt designing software so that I may actually see the image. Then I work on the math, instructions and making a test block. If the test block comes out okay, I make the sample quilts from the draft pattern. As I make it, sometimes I change things around because the process of realizing the project can help generate even better ideas. In other words, I don’t even know how things will go until I finish making the quilt top – and I love being surprised by the end result!”

Satomi Hoar’s Tips, Tricks, and Favorites

Satomi’s Tips

1 Use spray starch on fabrics before starting your projects. Since the starch makes the fabric stiffer, it helps making accurate cuts much easier. My favorite is Magic Premium Quilting & Crafting Spray from Faultless. This spray makes the fabric really stiff with just a fine mist. Also, Flake-Free is a big deal for me and it saves time cleaning the stray threads on the back of the quilt top before quilting. 2 Use an iron to set where you applied the basting glue/spray to the project. It helps to keep everything in place. 3 After assembling the quilt top (without the borders), make sure to stitch about 1/8” away from the edge of the quilt top to secure it. It prevents the opened seams from falling apart. I strongly recommend this, especially if you plan to send your quilt to a long arm quilter.

Satomi’s Top Tools and Notions

✓ Diagonal Seam Tape from Cluck Cluck Sew: I use the “corner square triangle (or easy square triangle) method a lot in my projects. This tape helps me to sew the square without marking. It’s easy to use and a huge time saver. ✓ Clover Soft Touch Thread Pick: This is kind of sensational – I can pick a stray thread out from the finished quilt! It has been a gigantic help for quilts I make with a white background. I never enjoyed finding the dark thread inside of a quilt that I spent many hours making! ✓ Magnetic Straight Pin Holder by Sew Tites: I can attach the pin holder on my cloth since it’s magnetic. It’s so easy to access and put the pins on the holder while I’m sewing.

Satomi’s Current Favorite Fabrics

My favorite fabrics are solids and designer’s basics. It’s an important and fun part of my process to select colors. I find the simplicity of solids and basics freeing as it allows me to concentrate completely on the play of colors in a quilt. I often use Kona Cotton fabrics from Robert Kaufman Fabrics in my projects since they have so many beautiful colors to choose from. And using the Essex linen which is very pretty, also from Robert Kaufman fabrics, gives some little texture to my work with the solids and basics.

Stay Stylish with Satomi’s Picks & Designs

Speaking of fabric Robert Kaufman Fabrics just released a Designer’s Pallet Picks Fat Quarter Bundle this spring that was curated by Satomi herself. Talk about a quilters dream, designing your own patterns AND picking fabrics! Click here to get your own Satomi Quilts Colorstory Fat Quarter Bundle. Want more of Satomi Hoar’s inspirational work? Check out her website and Instagram account!