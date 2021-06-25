Rock-a-Bye Baby: A Baby Quilts Roundup

At Quilting Daily we just can’t get enough when it comes to baby quilts. Baby quilts are one of our most popular and searched categories of quilt patterns in our library and for good reason – they’re simple, adorable, and make wonderful gifts for those that are expecting little bundles of joy. If you’re looking to dive into a new baby quilt project, here are a few of our favorite patterns this season. Have you made any baby quilts recently?

Goodnight Quilt

Goodnight Quilt by Nicole Maroon

Sleep, child. This beautiful quilt by Nicole Maroon will wrap baby in comfort and sweet dreams.

Quick & Easy Baby Quilts Quilt

Enjoy the Quick & Easy Baby Quilts digital pattern from Love of Quilting. Try our quick and easy methods to make Triangle-Squares and Hourglass Units without cutting triangles and watch this adorable quilt come to life.

Estelle Quilt

Estelle Quilt by Wendy Sheppard

This generously-sized baby quilt by Wendy Sheppard is big enough for babies and toddlers, and is the perfect pattern for a gift or for your own baby.

Snug as a Bug Quilt

Snug as a Bug Quilt designed by Christine Sharp and Rachael Wright

Make quick work of this quilt designed by Christine Sharp and Rachael Wright using pre-cut 2-1/2″ strips in bright prints for baby. If you’re looking for an easy quilt to make for a shower gift or new baby, this is it!

City Streets Baby Quilt

Cars and trucks, oh my! This fun quilt designed by Jamie Wood is an easy project that is sure to bring smiles and see lots of use!

Apple Farm Quilt

Apple Farm is the most adorable crib quilt! Little kids will love pointing out the bright-colored farm-related motifs while snuggling under what’s sure to be their favorite blankie.

That’s our roundup of our current favorite baby quilts! Which one is your favorite? And if you’d like even more baby quilt inspiration make sure to check out our Baby Quilts Pattern Lookbook! Happy baby quilting!