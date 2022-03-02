Rising Stars- Shereece Spain | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 71

Tracy, Lori and Ginger are starting a new series of interviews where they spotlight up and coming quilters we should all know! In this episode, our chatty trio introduces rising star Shereece Spain from Sew Hooked on Treasures. After we get to know Shereece, Tracy shares not one, but two letters from our amazing listeners.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger

Front of Lori’s ­­­­­­­­­­­­­Carolina Line Dance Quilt.

The pieced back of ­­­­­­­­­­­­­Carolina Line Dance Quilt.

Close of the basket in Lori’s ­­­­­­­­­­­­­Carolina Line Dance Quilt.

Adam Rateliff— https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEluFTlEOZUjm17Q-aowusg

Power Tools with Thread— https://www.youtube.com/c/PowerToolswithThread

Open Studio | Shereece Spain

Shereece Spain

Link to Stronger Together— https://blog.fatquartershop.com/the-stronger-together-quilt-along/

Pattern— https://www.fatquartershop.com/sew-alongs/stronger-together

Follow Shereece

Website— https://www.sewhookedontreasures.com/

Instagram— https://www.instagram.com/sewhookedontreasures/

Facebook— https://www.facebook.com/sewhookedontreasures

Letters from Listeners

Instagram

@shhayo

@morelovelovemore

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews