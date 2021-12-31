Ring in the New Year – Our Favorite New Year’s Traditions

As we close out 2021 and look ahead to a new year, I realized we often talk about holiday traditions but what about New Year’s traditions? So, I asked the team, “What is your favorite New Year’s tradition? Here’s what we had to say.

“At the start of the new year, I like to look at my sewing space—as objectively and unemotionally as I can—and try to assess what’s working and what isn’t. I look at my shelves and closet for items that have lingered too long—fabric paint that has dried out, scraps that are too small, how-to books that I’m not going to use—and I make ‘keep’ and ‘donate’ piles (and throw away things that are of no use, like dried-out paint). I clean and, sometimes, rearrange the furniture. I reassess WIPs and either recommit to completing them or add them to the donate pile. All of this clearing out and cleaning of my physical space also helps me ‘clear out’ space in my head to think of finishing and/or starting new projects—and makes me feel 10 pounds lighter, too!”

~ Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor

“I haven’t had any New Year’s Day traditions. But for many years, my sister and I held our annual “Movie Marathon” on New Year’s Eve. We would scout the newspaper for showtimes and then race all over town to squeeze in as many movies as we could into that one day. (I think six films was our record.) It was crazy and fun! What we need now is a New Year’s Eve “Quilting Marathon” to work on all our UFOs!”



~ Eileen Fowler, Associate Editor

Valerie Uland, Editor of Love of Quilting, shares “My favorite New Year’s Day tradition is not terribly exciting, but rather mundane! During the daytime of New Year’s Eve, we get all the Christmas decorations boxed up and stored away as we reminisce all the bustle and activities, and all the time and good foods shared with family and friends. As we give the house a fresh tidy, happy thoughts begin to spark of ideas and possibilities for the new year. No matter how we spend our evening, it’s always a delight to wake up New Year’s Day morning with a clean slate.”

