Raise Your Quilting “Game”: Quilts Inspired by Games

Games are a great way to have fun and to bring your friends and family together for some friendly competition. We have a collection of quilt designs that are inspired by games that will span the generations. You are sure to find one that speaks to your favorite game.

Muggins by Sara Lister • 62” x 75”

My mom’s favorite game is dominoes. For years, she and her friends have met once a month to play. What I didn’t know is that “muggins” is a type of domino game. Every time I see this quilt, I think I REALLY should make it for her. It’s so much fun!

Holiday Games by Jen Daly • 23” x 23”

In my family, the holidays mean lots of game time. The simple design of Holiday Games is perfect for a favorite collection of scraps. Don’t be afraid to mix quilting cottons and flannels. You can even add quilting embellishments like additional buttons or beads to add a special holiday touch to this table topper.

Draughts by Olesya Lebedenko • 12” x 12”

Olesya’s checkerboard is a portable version that can be taken anywhere. She fussy cut adorable woodland animals to make clever game pieces. Customize for your king or queen with their favorite themed prints.

Marbles by Charisma Horton • 54” x 72”

This quilt is composed of large stars which are reminiscent of an old board game and uses a scrappy selection of blue and red prints for the small star block. You can do the same or you can use one blue print and one red print for the blocks to create a more formal look.

Plinko by Janice Averill • 44” x 60”

When designer Janice Averill designed this quilt, it reminded her of the game Plinko on the Price is Right game show-hence the name. Can’t you just see the disks bouncing their way down along the pegs?!

Get started on one of these playful patterns and keep the fun of game night in your home all year long!